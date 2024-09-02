Boeing 737 Vs Airbus A320: Size, Range, And Key Differences That Set The Two Apart

The United States' Boeing and the European Airbus have long been competing for their share of the lucrative global aviation markets. The former was established by William E. Boeing in 1916, while the European collaboration that is Airbus Industrie was officially born in 1970. Both international heavyweights, of course, have striven to outdo the other in pursuit of profits for decades.

Healthy competition, as we know, can be great for either side of a rivalry, and some of the brands' greatest successes have surely derived from the fear that the other may accomplish something first. An inevitable effect of this is that some of Boeing and Airbus' aircraft have been rather similar to each other. One of the highest profile rivalries in terms of aircraft families has been that between the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320. As narrow body airliners, they have their likenesses in terms of form and function, but they're also absolutely distinct models with some key differences.

In this piece, we'll review some specs of the models past and present, their respective variants, their size and capacity, and more factors. It's a battle of two sleek and slimline jets that have dominated the world's skies for decades.

