Boeing 737 Vs. Airbus A320: How To Tell These Two Planes Apart

If you took a short-haul flight anywhere in the world today, there is a good chance that you traveled in either a Boeing 737 or an Airbus A320. These two planes are the most widely used passenger aircraft currently in service and are a common sight on airports across the world.

Advertisement

Introduced in 1967, the Boeing 737 family is the older of the two. For a long time, it remained the highest-selling passenger jet, with more than 16,583 total orders and 11,829 planes delivered. Despite recent setbacks concerning its safety, the 737 is still a much-loved aircraft among planespotters and aviation enthusiasts.

The Boeing 737's chief competitor — the Airbus A320 — is a relatively newer plane, first introduced in 1988. Despite joining the party later, the Airbus A320 family has grown at a faster pace than the Boeing 737. In 2019 it even surpassed the Boeing 737 to become the highest-selling passenger airliner of all time. As of 2024, a total of 18,684 Airbus A320 planes have been ordered, of which 11,582 have been delivered.

Advertisement

But given how similar modern-day passengers look, it may not be the easiest of jobs to differentiate between these two, especially if you have little to no interest in aviation. Nevertheless, if you are the curious kind and would really not mind checking out the model of the aircraft you're flying in, here's how you can differentiate between the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320.