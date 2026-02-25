5 Volkswagen Engines Owners Say You Should Steer Clear Of

One of Volkswagen's rarest engines is also one that's worth staying away from. The W8 was only fitted to the Passat W8, which (in theory) could have been a great car if it hadn't been notoriously unreliable. The W8 engine was developed alongside Volkswagen's W12 and W16 power plants, with the twelve-cylinder variant appearing in a handful of VW Group cars including the Bentley Continental; the W16 was later put to use in the Bugatti Veyron. Absurdly expensive maintenance might have been tolerable for owners of Bentleys and Bugattis, but for Passat buyers, it was a dealbreaker.

Jonathon Klein, executive editor of The Drive, said he spent over $8,000 in the space of eight months trying to keep his Passat W8 on the road. According to Klein, his car "ate spark plugs like they were Pringles" and needed one of its cylinders re-rung, which could only be carried out by the manufacturer. Likewise, former Jalopnik contributor Mercedes Streeter bought a Passat W8 with a manual transmission and found a long list of issues, both with the engine and with other parts of the car.

In a thread on the Passat World forum about buyers' advice for the W8 Passat, opinions are mixed on whether the extra hassle is worthwhile. However, all posters agree that any prospective buyer should be prepared to carry out a lot of extra maintenance and be prepared for a very large bill should anything go wrong that they can't fix themselves. For most Passat buyers, that will simply be too much of a commitment to be worthwhile.