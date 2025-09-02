Why The Life W12 Is Considered One Of The Worst Engines Ever Made

When one brings up a W12 engine, most car enthusiasts will undoubtedly be familiar with the Volkswagen-developed unit that powered several Volkswagen Group vehicles, most notably a range of Bentley models. The Life W12, however, is a much less celebrated chapter from the W12 history books.

You won't find it lurking beneath the hood of any Volkswagen or Bentley, either, as it was especially manufactured for use in Formula One. The engine was developed by ex-Ferrari engineer Franco Rocchi and Italian businessman Ernesto Vita. Rocchi knew a thing or two about F1 engines, but it would appear he forgot almost all of it when putting the Life W12 together.

It was to be developed for the changing world of F1. The iconic turbo era was coming to an end, and Vita, convinced that Rocchi's 3.5-liter, naturally aspirated W12 was the future of the sport, commissioned Rocchi to build his engine. Vita could then demonstrate and sell the W12 to F1 teams who would no doubt be eager to get their hands on the new unit. To Vita's surprise, the orders didn't come flooding in, and so he decided to launch his own F1 team instead.

This would give both Vita and Rocchi the perfect opportunity to showcase just how brilliant the Life W12 engine was; surely the other constructors would then have no choice but to order the competitive new engine. That's not exactly what happened, though, and the engine turned out to be embarrassingly slow and unreliable, especially compared to the V8s and V10s dominating the rest of the field.