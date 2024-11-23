5 Of The Worst F1 Cars In History

Our first stop is with a race car that actually never even made it through the rigorous, three-stage qualification process for the Formula 1 championship because of the number of severe technical issues it encountered. In 2002, the McLaren MP4-18 was constructed by the company's chief designer, Adrian Newey, in the hopes of finally launching an inventive contender to successfully face down rising competitor Ferrari on the world stage. On the outside, the MP4-18 had an aggressive and edgy style, complete with a radically streamlined body that was considered revolutionary for the industry at the time.

However, the unconventional design of the MP4-18 may have landed too far outside the box for racing purposes. The car was plagued by a series of chronic issues ranging from a very sensitive and fickle carbon composite gearbox to frequent spin-outs and crashes. A flawed sensor kept raising problems with the hydraulics, and the exhaust system was so badly compromised that it would cause the car to combust — sometimes even before it entered the track. McLaren only produced four units of this fiery race-car for testing, half of which were completely totaled when undergoing testing by drivers Alexander Wurz and Kimi Raikkonen, who, after getting out of the wreck, firmly stated, "I am never driving that car again."

The MP4-18 also suffered from the consequences of poor management decisions. When Newey presented a series of enhancements for the MP4-18 in 2004 to improve safety and quality of performance, such as reconfigured chassis for improved aerodynamics, the managing director Martin Whitmarsh and the majority of the team instead opted to forego corrections and keep the original design. Newey later executed these new concepts throughout his tenure working for Red Bull after departing from McLaren.

[Featured image by BYSER via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]