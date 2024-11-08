5 Non-F1 Cars Powered By Formula One Engines

Automakers have consistently relied on racing-inspired developments to enhance the performance, efficiency, and marketability of their consumer-market cars. The Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Toyota Camry are among NASCAR's most successful models, and both have also enjoyed long production runs as street-legal cars. Formula 1 has traditionally made international stars of its top drivers, and the automakers that compete for that championship are among the world's elite. Mercedes has been the most recently dominant works team, winning a record eight straight constructor's championships from 2014 through 2021. Red Bull has won the last two titles, with Honda engines providing the speed that has also propelled Max Verstappen to the past three driver's championships.

Ferrari has competed as a works team in F1 since Alberto Ascari finished second in the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix, and is the only team to have raced every year since that inaugural season. Ferrari's 16 constructor's championships are more than any other team's total, although the Scuderia hasn't won since 2008. Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull have all worked to bring Formula 1 engines to production cars, although those cars were all very exclusive and very expensive.