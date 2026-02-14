5 Of The Coolest European Luxury Cars You Can't Get In The U.S.

The luxury segment has long been a staple of the American automotive industry, with manufacturers such as Cadillac, Lincoln, and newer start-ups like Lucid keeping it alive and well in 2026. Whether you want a sedan, SUV, or pickup truck, gas-powered or electric, there's a luxury car with features for you. International brands also bring over some of their best luxury cars, but not all of the most intriguing cars make it over here.

Different markets have different buyer demands, which is certainly the case between the U.S. and Europe. Segments such as hatchbacks and wagons continue thriving in countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany, with brands based there making the most of this. While all-American luxury cars also improve, many European manufacturers are at the forefront of developing the segment through cutting-edge technology and performance, both inside and outside the cabin. Here's a look at five of the coolest luxury cars that you can't buy in the U.S.