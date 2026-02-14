5 Of The Coolest European Luxury Cars You Can't Get In The U.S.
The luxury segment has long been a staple of the American automotive industry, with manufacturers such as Cadillac, Lincoln, and newer start-ups like Lucid keeping it alive and well in 2026. Whether you want a sedan, SUV, or pickup truck, gas-powered or electric, there's a luxury car with features for you. International brands also bring over some of their best luxury cars, but not all of the most intriguing cars make it over here.
Different markets have different buyer demands, which is certainly the case between the U.S. and Europe. Segments such as hatchbacks and wagons continue thriving in countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany, with brands based there making the most of this. While all-American luxury cars also improve, many European manufacturers are at the forefront of developing the segment through cutting-edge technology and performance, both inside and outside the cabin. Here's a look at five of the coolest luxury cars that you can't buy in the U.S.
2026 Alpine A390
The Alpine brand, in its current guise, is still relatively new to the modern automotive industry, but its history dates back much further than its 2017 return. Launched in 1955 as an exclusive sports car manufacturer, Alpine deserves a tremendous amount of credit for pioneering the lightweight sports car as a whole. Renault pulled the plug in 1995, but in 2017, the French giant brought Alpine back to market, producing cars that fit well with today's performance expectations.
The new A110 acted as the flagship car to put Alpine back on the map, but it has since expanded its lineup. One segment manufacturers have recently delved into for performance is SUVs, particularly electric SUVs. America has a few already; think the Ioniq 5, Mustang Mach-E, and Macan Electric. But what Alpine is offering draws influence from its motorsport heritage, focusing on driving dynamics, all while retaining a top-class luxury feel.
Adopting a fastback design, the Alpine A390 is powered by three electric motors, delivering 470 horsepower. The bespoke active torque vectoring is another highlight, crucial to delivering the sports-car-like handling the brand emphasizes with this SUV. Inside, elegance is often used to describe the A390, with standard Nappa leather covering the seats and sleek, cutting-edge infotainment screens. Only Europe will receive the luxury performance crossover in 2026.
2026 DS No 4
Citroen took a similar route to Renault by creating its own luxury arm, DS Automobiles. Established as a brand in 2014, the DS badge and concept have been around since 1955 on various Citroen models, though they weren't mainstream.
Out of all the nameplates currently in production by the French luxury arm, the recently introduced No 4 stands out for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it's classified as a hatchback but has a higher stance, a similar philosophy to the Toyota Crown Signia here in the States. There isn't really a rival to the Crown in this sense, so having a cutting-edge rival in the form of the No 4 would certainly be welcomed. The No 4 also has three powertrains available: a fully electric model, a plug-in hybrid, and a full hybrid. Despite taking inspiration from Formula E, performance isn't the focus for this hatchback.
Instead, DS focuses on refinement inside, using Criollo brown Nappa leather upholstery as standard, with options for materials such as Alcantara. Reviewers of the car found the cabin hit the mark and then some when it comes to luxury, and the No 4 could easily find its place in the U.S.
2026 Alfa Romeo Junior
No other country has a reputation for flamboyant luxury in the automotive world like Italy. Championed by a select group of brands, Italy has carved out its own distinct approach to blending luxury and performance. Ferrari and Lamborghini keep prices in the upper echelon, but there's one brand that offers Italian style on a budget.
That brand is Alfa Romeo. It currently sells a fleet of new cars in the U.S. with the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio. While these cars do a great job of representing Alfa Romeo in their segments, the subcompact Junior SUV hasn't made it to the States yet. SUVs are big business on both sides of the pond, and compact models did serious business into 2025. The Junior would therefore be right at home alongside models such as the Chevy Trax.
Available as both a hybrid and an EV, the 2026 Junior is more stripped-back than other cars on this list, yet it still exudes Italian opulence with high-quality materials and ample standard convenience and comfort features. Alfa Romeo emphasized the SUV's driving dynamics, fine-tuning the chassis to evoke the feel of the brand's iconic sports cars. New trims, such as the Sport Speciale, bring in Alcantara and leather upholstery.
2026 Audi S5 Avant
After a period of indecisiveness, Audi looks to have finally settled on the nameplates for its revised lineup. This recent revision saw the merger of some models and the discontinuation of others, including the A5 replacing the A4. Across markets, the German brand's lineup now looks quite different, with the U.S. missing some new models while keeping others available longer than in Europe, such as the RS6.
Wagons aren't as widely produced in the U.S. compared to Europe, so it makes sense strategically not to bring the all-new 2026 S5 Avant over here, though that doesn't make it any less of a shame. The outgoing S4 or RS4 Avant was not sold in the U.S., but the replacement model's larger dimensions would make it better suited, particularly as an alternative to the $130,700 RS6. As an odd-numbered model, the new S5 is gas-powered by the same turbocharged 3.0L V6 found in the sedan, which is available in the U.S., producing a solid 362 horsepower.
With Audi selling the new S5 sedan here, we get a taste of the quality inside the cabin, just without the increased practicality at the rear. It comes with Nappa leather seats, an incredibly sleek, interconnecting infotainment system, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system.
2026 Cupra Leon
Back to the more affordable luxury cars that aren't available in the U.S., we turn to Cupra, the premium performance brand of Seat, which has postponed shipping its cars Stateside until at least 2030 due to the industry's shifting goalposts. While completely understandable, it's certainly a shame have to wait until who knows when before America gets the Cupra badge.
Nameplates such as the Formentor SUV were marketed as the favorites to land on U.S. shores, but the car we think deserves more attention is the Leon. Available in both hatchback and wagon forms in markets such as the U.K., covering all bases inside and out after the 2024 refresh of the model. In these markets, the Leon can be had in either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully gas-powered guise. Each powertrain brings its own benefits, with the PHEV being praised for its solid range and the top-spec combustion models for outright performance.
Reviewers such as Autocar note how much of a step up the cabin is compared to the older Leon, leaning further into the luxury segment without sacrificing the car's signature performance. There aren't many hatchbacks or wagons in the U.S., and the diversity offered by the Leon is the perfect example of what the nation is missing out on.