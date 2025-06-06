This Is The Most Powerful SUV On The Market In 2025
The perception of SUVs as practical family haulers and mundane grocery getters has dramatically evolved. Yes, they can still carry up to seven adults, but today's SUVs also pack on a lot more power and are more fun. SUVs now boast impressive performance driven by a surge in powerful engines and cutting-edge electric powertrains. It even puts some SUVs right into territory that was once exclusive to traditional supercars.
The 2025 Rivian R1S Tri takes the top spot among America's most powerful SUVs — the more potent 1,200-horsepower Yangwang U8 by Chinese carmaker BYD is not offered for sale in the U.S. As the name implies, the all-electric R1S Tri is built around a power architecture that includes three motors. There is one front motor and two at the back, driving the rear axle.
The in-house-built electric motors, backed by a battery pack that boasts up to 149 kWh (Max Pack), put out a combined output of 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft of torque. That's more power than gas-powered performance SUVs like the 697-horsepower Aston Martin DBX 707, 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue, and the 789-horsepower Lamborghini Urus SE.
The 2025 Rivian R1S Tri is a performance beast
One defining trait of EVs today is how much weight is added by the bank of batteries and electric motors. With a curb weight nudging past 6,800 lbs (3,084 kg), the Rivian R1S Tri is no exception. However, what's impressive is how the electric SUV is able to shrug off that weight with blistering straight-line performance.
The R1S Tri puts out over 1,000 pound-feet of torque, almost all of it available from 0 rpm onward. Time your launch well, and you can expect to hit 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. The Rivian R1S Tri will also blast past the quarter-mile marker in 11.1 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph). That's quicker than performance cars like the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren Artura Spider, and Ferrari Roma. It's truly impressive for a vehicle that weighs almost twice as much as the Roma.
Despite this performance, the Rivian R1S Tri still boasts all the elements that make it a practical family vehicle. There's a third row of seats, generous cargo space, and a suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) that are fully compliant with the demands of modern-day driving.
Rivian is not done yet
As impressive as the Rivian R1S Tri is, the California-based carmaker still has plans for its flagship SUV. The order books are already open for an even more powerful R1S trim, set to be available later this year.
Dubbed the R1S Quad, this top-trim model features four electric motors, one for each wheel. The R1S Quad generates a thumping 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 lb-ft, enough to make it one of the most powerful production SUVs ever when it hits public roads. With launch control, a new feature added as part of the second-gen R1S software upgrades, the R1S Quad will rocket to 60 mph in a mind-numbing 2.6 seconds.
Forget rivals like the BMW XM, Mercedes-AMG GLS63, or the Cayenne Turbo. The R1S Quad's performance puts it on par with supercars like the McLaren 750S, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. EVs like the R1S have not only redefined expectations for what an SUV can achieve, but also set the stage for even more extreme performances, fueled by continuous advancements in automotive technology.