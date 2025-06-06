This Is The Most Powerful SUV On The Market In 2025

The perception of SUVs as practical family haulers and mundane grocery getters has dramatically evolved. Yes, they can still carry up to seven adults, but today's SUVs also pack on a lot more power and are more fun. SUVs now boast impressive performance driven by a surge in powerful engines and cutting-edge electric powertrains. It even puts some SUVs right into territory that was once exclusive to traditional supercars.

The 2025 Rivian R1S Tri takes the top spot among America's most powerful SUVs — the more potent 1,200-horsepower Yangwang U8 by Chinese carmaker BYD is not offered for sale in the U.S. As the name implies, the all-electric R1S Tri is built around a power architecture that includes three motors. There is one front motor and two at the back, driving the rear axle.

The in-house-built electric motors, backed by a battery pack that boasts up to 149 kWh (Max Pack), put out a combined output of 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft of torque. That's more power than gas-powered performance SUVs like the 697-horsepower Aston Martin DBX 707, 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue, and the 789-horsepower Lamborghini Urus SE.

