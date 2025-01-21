8 Cars That Could Have Been Amazing... If They Weren't Notoriously Unreliable

Designing and engineering a car is hard work. We all know that, and while some cars continue to confound us as to why they were designed or engineered in the first place, sometimes, we have to commend the work of some automakers.

Over the years, we've seen countless cars that were nothing short of excellent. A great idea with proper execution, an all-out savior of the brand, or just something that makes it clear that absolutely no expenses were spared during the development. Think the W140 Mercedes S-Class, the sadly discontinued Volkswagen Phaeton, the new Mini, that kind of thing.

While history has given us some great cars, time hasn't exactly been kind to all of them. When you build such complicated cars, something is eventually bound to go wrong, and that's certainly the case with the cars we have lined up here. When they work, which is hardly ever, they're pretty spectacular. However, their legacy is tainted by the fact that they're so notoriously and hopelessly unreliable.

