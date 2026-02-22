7 Apps That Can Help You Sleep Better While Traveling

Travel is wonderful, but it doesn't come without problems. Staring at a hotel ceiling, waiting for a sleepy feeling that never arrives, is one. The hum of your room may be off just enough to irritate, or the street noise outside may be different from what you're accustomed to. The family next door may also be jet-lagged and dealing with things in a noisy way, while your body insists it's only 4 p.m. even though it's dark outside and the clock says 4 a.m. Scrolling through your phone to pass the time only serves to flood your sensitive eyes with blue light, and burying your head under the pillow just doesn't work.

You're then left calculating how many hours you'd actually get if you just fell asleep right now before that crucial morning meeting. Then you start reflecting on how you should plan things better next time, which, of course, brings activity back to the brain. Falling asleep is now impossible, and you start telling yourself that tomorrow is going to be a disaster, allowing anxiety to creep in.

But there are apps that can help. Some filter out that sleep-disturbing blue light. Others create soothing sounds to block out the unfamiliar soundtrack of the streets below. There are also apps that help you to plot a good sleep or relax and unwind before you even attempt it. Some even create personalized jet lag plans — and even if they help just a little, better sleep means better travel. We've found seven apps that help tackle sleep issues. Some are free, some are premium, but together, they cover everything from noisy hotels to jet lag. However, please note that this article is not medical advice. You should consult a healthcare professional for any serious sleep-related concerns.