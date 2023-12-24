5 Of The Best Android Apps For Yoga

Find What Feels Good (FWFG) is a yoga app by international yoga teacher and YouTube content creator Adriene Mishler. It comes complete with at least 900 videos, neatly organized into categories for ease of use. There's the Yoga section, where you can find individual yoga practices by Mishler and other guest teachers. There's also separate 30 Days of Yoga Collections, featuring different playlists of 30-day yoga journeys you can start. If you're looking for more specific yoga practices, you can check out the Curated Playlists section which comes with playlists for various types of practices, from morning yoga to upper body focus to seated sessions.

Other nifty categories featured in the app include the Mindfulness section (guided meditations and other focused videos), the Train section (yoga and fitness-related videos like core workouts, pilates, and shoulder health lessons), and Off The Mat (non-yoga-related content such as healthy recipes, home life tips, and travel). Another handy feature of FWFG is the in-app calendar. Every day, you automatically get one or two scheduled yoga videos, so you won't have to waste time browsing and deciding what sessions to watch for the day. You can also add a custom video to your calendar if you want to.

The downside of FWFG is that the videos are gated behind a subscription. Membership costs $12.99 for the monthly account and $129.99 for the annual account. To get a sense of what the app offers before you buy, however, you can watch some of the yoga content on Adriene's YouTube channel as they also get uploaded to the app.