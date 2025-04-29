7 Useful Apps & Tech That Can Help You Combat Jet Lag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one likes to get jet lag, especially as vacations keep getting shorter and drowsiness takes over more and more of the trip. That also rules out slower ways of traveling that don't move at jet speed. Not everyone is so affected by jet lag that they limit the kind of trips they'll go on, but according to a survey, the problem might affect as many as one in five Americans. The fear, if not the effects, of jet lag can be so severe that it brings potential travelers to abandon the trip of their dreams. Of course, since jet lag gets worse the farther away you travel, international vacations are more problematic than domestic flights.

Advertisement

It's impossible to say how you, specifically, can fight jet lag, but there are a few apps and gadgets that promise to help you put an end to this particular kind of travel fatigue. Some try to trick your body into adapting to the new time zone with a sequence of actions like taking naps and eating "special meals," while others rely only on a precise sleep schedule. All of them, however, are trying to do the same thing: slowly pushing your internal clock's hands back or forward to match your destination, one minute at a time so as not to cause any stress or sickness — a sickness you know of as jet lag.