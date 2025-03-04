Google Assistant Easter Eggs: 10 Fun Things To Ask Your Nest Smart Device

Google is one of the best smart display and speaker brands out there. From the humble Nest Mini to the full-blown Nest Hub, the brand's devices cater to a wide range of users who want to make their homes or offices smarter. We all know what smart speakers from Google or Amazon can do: They can tell you about the weather, read out the latest news, play your favorite songs, control smart lights and plugs, and even act as a digital photo frame or make video calls if they have a display. While these tasks are certainly helpful, they're quite generic and popular. What isn't popular, though, is the fact that Google's Nest devices have several Easter eggs that you can unlock by asking Google Assistant certain questions.

Brands add specific Easter eggs to their products to make them more fun and engaging. We discovered that Amazon's Alexa speakers have Easter eggs hidden in various commands, which made us explore Google's smart home speakers, too. After trying a bunch of different commands and questions, we weren't disappointed at all! Right from playing games that exercise your brain to making a decision by tossing a coin, Google Assistant has some awesome Easter eggs that are going to transform the way you use your Nest speakers. Let's go over a few of the best ones and see how you can have some fun with your smart speaker.