16 High-Performance Street-Legal Cars Ranked By Top Speed
The laws of the road are the cutoff where cars go from nutty to insane. Safety regulations, airbags, emissions, headlights, and more are what allow some cars to mingle with the Priuses and Accords of the world, while also barring other performance cars to the confines of the race track. It's impressive to build a car that can go quickly around said race track, but it's arguably even more impressive to build a car that can post competitive lap times and hit the McDonald's drive-thru on the way home.
Even if you may not necessarily want to take a mid-engine racer that might bottom out over a small twig to the grocery store, you certainly can if you have the inkling and the budget for it. There are, of course, some comparatively practical options out there that bring performance and power to civilian roads with a more approachable style, such as a Bentley Continental GT or a Lexus LC500, but despite their abilities, they still might be more suited to driving you to the racetrack rather than around it. Here are 16 high-performance street-legal cars ranked by top speed.
16. Caterham Seven 620R
Caterham is like the hole-in-the-wall teriyaki place at the end of the street. It only makes one thing, but it makes it good, and what it makes is the Seven. The Caterham Seven is a small, two-seater sports car that focuses on one thing, and that thing is fun. Perhaps the most succinct model in its range is the 620R. Introduced in 2013, the 620R is the road-legal partner of the insane R600.
In the interest of racing purity, the 620R is powered by a small but punchy supercharged 2-liter Ford Duratec motor. That engine sends 311 horsepower exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual. That transmission also allows for flat shifting, where drivers need not lift off the gas pedal when the clutch is engaged, leading to lightning-fast gear changes and significantly reducing the usual hindrances of a manual transmission. 311 horsepower might not seem like much, but when you peek at the 620R's curb weight of just 1,210 lbs, it's no surprise that this car can quickly reach 158 mph.
15. Ariel Atom 4
Caterham isn't the only group of Brits obsessed with bringing track-level performance to the roads, though. The Ariel Atom 4 presents a slightly different vision of the perfect road-going track car. Ariel's history goes all the way back to 1871 and James Starley's creation of the Penny Farthing bicycle. Starley's mind would go on to produce cars, leading the company to where it is today. The Ariel Atom 4 is the bread and butter of the company's creations.
The 2018 model, for instance, is powered by the same turbocharged inline four-cylinder found in that year's Honda Civic Type R, which, thanks to an ECU tune, produces a ready 320 horsepower. The Atom is truly bare-bones, with minimal body panels; it almost looks like a roll cage on wheels. Despite its lack of everyday amenities such as a heater or a roof, it can still be made street-legal in the U.S. when registered as a kit car. The Atom is quick, too, reaching 60 in just 2.8 seconds and topping out at 160 mph.
14. BAC Mono
The BAC Mono comes from yet another British carmaker with a high-tech contender resembling a baby Formula One car in its shape and singular passenger capacity. Like the Caterham, the Mono is powered by another Ford Duratec four-cylinder. The one found in the Mono, however, has the fingerprints of British engineering house Cosworth all over it, resulting in a 280-horsepower output, which pairs nicely with its low weight, tipping the scales at just 1,190 lbs.
The Mono's cockpit offers space for just one lucky pilot, who can command this little beast from a nearly horizontal driving position. Its open-wheel design means there's not much actual car to look at, but what is there is very enjoyable to behold. Everything about it screams baby Formula One car or grown-up go-kart, and yet somehow the Mono remains road-legal, even with its track-focused shape and 170 mph top speed.
13. 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Compared to the last three entries, the 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS looks almost tame in that it has things like a windshield, doors, a roof, and coverage on all four wheels. However, one look at this thing and it's clear the GT3 RS is a track weapon. Its massive rear wing, which boasts a DRS function straight out of Formula One, cavernous hood vents, aggressive canards, and more all make the GT3 RS look like a GTE car making a poor yet successful attempt at convincing officials it should be allowed on the roads.
The GT3 RS is a true race car. Outside, active aero elements in the wing, underbody, and front spoiler work together to increase downforce in the corners and decrease it on the straights. Inside, the GT3 RS is powered by a naturally aspirated flat-six that produces a humble 518 horsepower and can rev up to 9,000 rpm. Though the GT3 RS is not the fastest car in Porsche's lineup, as it focuses more on agility, it's no slouch, topping out at 184 mph.
12. BMW M4 CSL
In BMW's world, the letter M is the indicator of performance. Within the hierarchy of M, though, the levels of ability range from impressive to mind-boggling, and on that mind-boggling end is where we find the M4 CSL. CSL stands for Competition Sport Lightweight, all of which this car certainly is. In the weight department, BMW went to extremes to lighten the load on the scale, with carbon fiber everywhere, a CFRP hood, and the absence of rear seats. All of that adds up, or rather subtracts, to a curb weight of just 3,580 lbs.
Concerning the ideas of competition and sport, the CSL is lacking in neither. Under the plastic hood is a 543 horsepower twin-turbo inline-six that sends power to the rear wheels only and can launch the M4 CSL to 60 in just 3.3 seconds. Stiff suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, and carbon-ceramic brakes help the CSL excel in the corners when it's not chasing its 191 mph top speed down the straights.
11. Lamborghini Huracan STO
If you were a bit insane and felt that Lamborghini's V10-powered entry-level supercar wasn't quite crazy enough, the Huracan STO might be the car for you. Like the M4 CSL, the three extra letters on this nameplate give a hint at what to expect. STO stands for Super Turismo Omologato, indicating this car's intimate affiliation with racing. Outside, the STO is very clearly a Huracan but more. An aggressive front splitter, an expansive rear wing, and even a hood scoop are worn by the STO, all elements that help in form as much as they do in function.
All 631 V10-created horses are sent to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch transmission and can rocket this Lambo to 60 in just 2.6 seconds. Like many Italian supers, the Huracan STO sings a song as pretty as it is terrifying, as the V10 can rev up to 8,000 rpm just behind the driver's head. Although this Huracan is made for the corners, it can still blast all the way to 195 mph with ease.
10. Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 RS
The Porsche 718 Cayman is often considered the 911's little sibling. For many performance-oriented trims of the 911, there's a roughly corresponding variant in the Cayman family, allowing buyers to choose from two slightly different flavors of Porsche. Just like the 911's GT3 RS, the 718 Cayman has its own track-focused version, coming in the form of the GT4 RS. Similar to its big sibling, the GT4 RS is very clearly a track car on the outside, wearing hood vents, an aggressive front splitter, and a sweeping rear wing.
The GT4 RS is also powered by a flat-six, here pushing out 493 horsepower and living in a mid-mounted position rather than the 911's rear mount signature. That flat-six can rev all the way to 8,400 rpm, making the GT4 sing with pipes equally as impressive as the GT3 RS. Thanks to its low weight of just 3,242 lbs, the GT4 RS can launch to 60 in 2.8 seconds and continue to a top speed of 196 mph.
9. R35 Nissan GT-R
The Nissan GT-R is one of Japan's most famous exports, not just literally but culturally as well. The GT-R family tree has roots that reach all the way back to the '60s, and after the R34's role in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, the nameplate reached an iconic level of fame in the car world. The last generation, the R35, is the ultimate GT-R, and even though it debuted in 2009, the R35 remains a formidable opponent on the track to this day.
Powering the R35 is its renowned twin-turbo V6, which makes a ready 565 horsepower, sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch automatic transmission. That all-wheel-drive system hooks up to the ground impeccably and can launch the GT-R to 60 in 3 seconds flat. A true driver's car, the GT-R comes with Bilstein dampers that can be adjusted to the pilot's whim, allowing for a range of ride feels and bespoke setups. It comes standard with powerful steel Brembo brakes, while carbon-ceramic brakes are available on select trims, a useful feature given its 199 mph top speed.
8. Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD
Similar to the Nissan GT-R, the Audi R8 has become something of a superstar. The R8 debuted in 2007 and sat at the top of the Audi food chain for 16 years until it was retired in 2023. Along the way, it enjoyed one major facelift and a ton of different versions. Among these versions is the R8 V10 Performance RWD. Although a bit literal, the name describes the car exactly as it is.
The first R8 launched with a V8 and all-wheel drive, and it has gone on to be one of the brand's most loved performance models. The V10 Performance RWD is perhaps the most pure version of the R8, sending power to the rear wheels only, sourced from a naturally aspirated V10 that can shriek all the way to 8,100 RPM. Despite the inherently less grippy RWD powertrain, the R8 can still launch to 60 in just 3.4 seconds, and the power will continue to be put down until its top speed of 204 mph.
7. McLaren 765LT Spider
When the McLaren 720S debuted in 2017, it was already a fantastically fast car, and it helped solidify McLaren as a real competitor against the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini. McLaren road cars have always had close ties to motorsport, but the LT models share an even greater degree of consanguinity with the track. The LT (standing for Longtail) story began with the 675LT and introduced a new performance line where everything was taken to the max. The 765LT Spider continues this lineage in the form of a 720S turned up to 11 on all fronts.
The 720S was already a lovely thing to look at, but the LT version bumps up the aerodynamic militancy everywhere, with more pronounced side skirts, canards, rear diffuser, and two extra exhaust pipes compared with the regular 720s, bringing the total up to four. The 765LT receives 755 horsepower to the rear wheels, courtesy of a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 that can send this British track weapon to a top speed of 205 mph.
6. Ferrari 488 Pista
In Italian, Pista means "track," making the word a suitable suffix in the title of Ferrari's ultimate version of the 488. One thing the Pista does exceptionally well is incorporate track-focused aero elements gracefully. The Pista is clearly in the upper echelons of performance cars, but it is in no way lacking the visual emotion or elegance you'd expect from a Ferrari. The side skirts and front splitter are more prominent than the regular 488, but only slightly so, and the hood dips down drastically under the front fascia to create an air channel while also looking like a stylized sculpture.
Lodged deep in the heart of the car is a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that features upgrades such as a lighter crankshaft and titanium connecting rods, giving it an output of 710 horsepower. The Pista sends power to the rear wheels only, which is put down on the pavement via Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, sending the Pista to 60 in just 2.8 seconds and to a top speed of 211 mph.
5. Ferrari 812 Competizione
Similar to the 488 Pista, the 812 Competizione is the ultimate track version of the 812, Ferrari's previous-generation V12 super tourer. Also similar to the Pista, the Competizione does a fantastic job of blending Ferrari-level elegance with Formula One-level science. It's a super tourer on steroids, and that's exactly what it looks like thanks to elements like the lack of a rear window, which is completely blocked out by a new vented panel that helps regulate airflow at the end of its journey over the car.
Despite the 812's engine sitting in front of the driver, it still manages to keep the majority of its weight behind the nose thanks to a rear-mounted transaxle. The engine in question is a big one too — a 6.5 liter, 819 horsepower V12, to be exact, with an obscene 9,250-rpm redline. Flat out, this missile will hit 212 mph.
4. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is about as supercar as a supercar can get; even the letters SVJ sound fast. The Aventador is perhaps the most iconic car from Lamborghini since the Countach. This V12 flagship car has a seemingly endless number of variants, but the SVJ may be the most iconic one. SVJ stands for Super Veloce Jota, with Super Veloce referencing its incredible speed and Jota paying tribute to the Miura Jota, a model developed to meet the FIA's appendix J rules.
A race car the SVJ certainly is, featuring upgrades across the board. Its 759 horsepower, sourced from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, is sent to all four wheels, with gear changes coming around the 8,500-rpm redline thanks to a single-clutch transmission. The most advanced tactics the SVJ uses come from its Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aero system, which uses a series of moving parts to adjust airflow across all areas of the car as it hunts for record lap times. Give it full gas on a straight, and the SVJ will reach a top speed of 217 mph.
3. Mercedes-AMG One
A multimillion-dollar hypercar powered by a V6 may seem like a bit of a head-scratcher, but when you realize that the Mercedes-AMG One is about the closest thing you can get to a road-legal Formula One car, things start to make sense. However, given that Formula One cars have lifespans measured in laps rather than years, the concept of owning one seems a bit undesirable.
Regardless of logic, the engineers at Mercedes have created something in the AMG One that can perform at the highest level, such as its status as the fastest production car around the Nürburgring, while somehow remaining street-legal. True to modern Formula One powertrains, the AMG One is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6, which is further supplemented by four electric motors, adding up to a grand total of 1,063 hp capable of pushing the One to 219 mph.
2. Aston Martin Valkyrie
If there's any car that can give the AMG One a run for its money as the closest you can get to a road-legal F1 car, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is it. The brainchild of aerodynamic wizard and Formula One veteran Adrian Newey, the Valkyrie looks ready to take off into orbit with an anti-gravity system reverse-engineered from a UFO — it's almost surprising that all it can do is drive very fast.
Let us not undermine the Valkyrie, though, as it is one of the most impressive hypercars of the modern era. The entire thing is made of carbon fiber, mirrors are traded for cameras, and the underside of the car is nearly nonexistent with its taut, teardrop-like shape. Behind the driver is a Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated, 6.5-liter V12, which produces a whopping 1,139 horsepower with the help of some Rimac-sourced electric motors. Stamp the pedal to the metal, or carbon fiber to be exact, and the Valkyrie will careen all the way to 220 mph in no time.
1. C8 Corvette ZR1
The C8 changed everything in the Corvette. No longer does it evoke the image of a brutish, tank top and bandana-wearing wrestler fueled by roid rage. Now, the image of a brutish, quarter-zip and glasses-wearing wrestler fueled by only slightly more harnessed roid rage is more what comes to mind. Things like the flat-plane crank V8 and its mid-engine layout made the C8 inherently more track-focused, and trim levels like the ZR1 only make it more so.
The ZR1's power source is a V8 designated "LT7" by Chevrolet, which enjoyed a swath of major upgrades. It has new pistons and connecting rods, an upgraded fuel injection system, combustion chambers precisely machined out by computerized machinery, plus a pair of turbochargers. When it's all said and done, the ZR1's 5.5-liter V8 pushes out a massive 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and it can sprint all the way to 225 mph.