The laws of the road are the cutoff where cars go from nutty to insane. Safety regulations, airbags, emissions, headlights, and more are what allow some cars to mingle with the Priuses and Accords of the world, while also barring other performance cars to the confines of the race track. It's impressive to build a car that can go quickly around said race track, but it's arguably even more impressive to build a car that can post competitive lap times and hit the McDonald's drive-thru on the way home.

Even if you may not necessarily want to take a mid-engine racer that might bottom out over a small twig to the grocery store, you certainly can if you have the inkling and the budget for it. There are, of course, some comparatively practical options out there that bring performance and power to civilian roads with a more approachable style, such as a Bentley Continental GT or a Lexus LC500, but despite their abilities, they still might be more suited to driving you to the racetrack rather than around it. Here are 16 high-performance street-legal cars ranked by top speed.