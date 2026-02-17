5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools You Can Get For Under $150
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a lot to like about the Ryobi USB Lithium product line, which runs on its most compact and lightweight battery system. The lineup offers a fascinating mix of applications that span crafting, cleaning, lighting, fans, and even power tools. While these USB lithium tools are generally lower-power, some of these actually outperform their 18V counterparts when it comes to user opinion, with products like USB Lithium Shear Shrubber Kit, USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit, and USB Lithium Misting Fan Kit all praised for their quality.
If you're unfamiliar with Ryobi's USB Lithium products and want a quick primer, we've rounded up some options under $150 that deserve a place in your home. All products on this list include 2Ah batteries and are covered by Ryobi's 2-Year Limited Warranty. Ryobi also sells 3Ah batteries for more runtime, but you'll need to purchase them separately. Regardless, both the 2Ah and 3Ah Lithium batteries offer the same benefits, being compact and possessing a USB-C port for charging. These batteries are, of course, interchangeable across Ryobi USB Lithium products and can even charge non-Ryobi devices, either via USB or using accessories such as its USB 3-Port Charger and Power Source.
Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit
Among all Ryobi's USB Lithium tools, its Screwdriver Kit (FVD50K) is quite popular, even compared to other screwdrivers in its portfolio like the USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver and 4V screwdriver. However, it's important to manage your expectations. With a max rpm of 200, it falls short of similar models from other brands, so it's no surprise that it's not on our list of the best electric screwdrivers out there. That said, it does have some redeeming factors and sets itself apart in three key ways: its pivoting head, dual LED light, and built-in bit storage. On top of all the advantages of being part of the Ryobi USB Lithium battery system, these features make it ideal for people who have low torque requirements.
Retailing at just under $50, this Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit has been praised by reviewers for its adjustable head, which is capable of being in-line or pivoted. Besides the screwdriver unit and the battery, it comes with a 21-inch USB cable too. Satisfied customers have shared that it is a great companion for everything from building furniture in their house to even professional maintenance jobs. In general, more than 1,300 reviewers rated it 4.7 stars on average on the Ryobi website. Among them, more than three-quarters of reviewers thought it was worth giving a perfect rating, while only 2% rated it a single star. It also has a strong rating on Home Depot, where more than 2,800 ratings make for a 4.4-star average.
Ryobi LED Magnetic Clamp Light Kit
Whether you're a DIYer or a professional, there's always a reason to have a work light, such as the Ryobi USB Lithium LED Magnetic Clamp Light (FVL57K). For about $50, it offers users three brightness modes, with a high mode that emits 1,000 Lumens. It has a magnetic base and is also compatible with Ryobi's Link Wall storage. It's also useful out of the garage, with its IP54 dust and water resistance meaning that it can handle a bit of rain.
While it doesn't have many reviews at the time of writing, feedback for the Ryobi USB Lithium Magnetic Clamp Light Kit has been promising so far. For example, 47 users have given it a stellar 4.9-star average rating on the Ryobi website. It has a similar rating on Home Depot from over reviewers.
Apart from this magnetic clamp light, Ryobi has several other LED lights that are compatible with its USB Lithium battery system, like the LED Flip Light Kit, Compact Flashlight Kit, Compact Area Light Kit, Inspection Light Kit, and Magnetic Tray Light Kit. That said, there are plenty of other work lights for mechanics out there, including options that come with tripods, underhood lights, and even UV lighting that can detect moisture.
Ryobi USB Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit
Available for about $40, the Ryobi USB Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit (FVG52K) is designed for a variety of surfaces, like tile, grout, fiberglass, and even shoes. It is capable of generating up to 6,300 oscillations per minute. Out of the box, you get the scrubber unit and a single 2Ah rechargeable battery. In addition, it includes a 21-inch USB cable, a medium-bristle detail brush, and a hard-bristle grout brush. Depending on what you need, you can also purchase additional brushes: Ryobi sells bristle kits (soft, medium, and hard), grout kits (soft & medium, medium and hard), and scour & sponge kits.
Ryobi's USB scrubber is pretty lightweight at 0.61 pounds and is IPX7 water-resistant, meaning that it'll withstand being submerged in up to 3 feet of water for around 30 minutes. As of February 2026, the Ryobi USB Lithium Detail Scrubber has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 89 reviews on the Ryobi website, which is pretty promising. On Home Depot, it's a little more popular, with more than users rating it 4.3 stars on average. that can even be submerged for a certain period.
While this scrubber is decently regarded, detail scrubbers can only do so much, especially for larger or dirtier surfaces. Thankfully, Ryobi has other scrubbers in its USB Lithium portfolio, including the USB Telescopic Scrubber and popular USB Lithium Power Scrubber.
Compact Hand Vacuum Kit
Designed for everyday messes, the Ryobi USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum Kit (FVG65K) is made to handle dry debris. It has a maximum runtime of 14 minutes and a capacity of 0.6 cups. With its maximum airflow of 16 CFM and suction of 42 IOW, it may not be the best for deep cleaning, but it should be more than enough to pick up chips from your counter. And of course, its key selling point is that it's ridiculously light at 1.3 pounds.
Priced at just under $100, this compact hand vacuum kit includes the hand vacuum itself, a pair of 2 Ah batteries, and a charging dock. Buyers also get two additional vacuum heads, namely an upholstery tool and a 2-in-1 crevice and dust brush. The vacuum comes with one removable and replaceable filter, which you can buy separately.
This is Ryobi's only vacuum that doesn't use its ONE+ battery system. Despite this, most people think Ryobi's smallest vacuum is worth buying. On the official Ryobi website, it boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 60 users. On the other hand, it has a slightly lower rating on Home Depot, with more than 130 ratings giving it a 4.3-star average.
2-Tool Combo Kit With Pumpkin Carving Tools
If you're willing to spend closer to the $150 mark on a unique tool kit, Ryobi sells a USB Lithium pumpkin carving kit that will surely make you everyone's favorite person during Halloween (and maybe other times of year as well). To start with, the first tool in the kit is the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Carver (FVH51) with a 1-mm cutting stroke and 14,000 SPM, which is a fancy way of saying it can carve everything from pumpkin to wood. To help you do this, it comes with both a ¼-inch degree U-gouge and a 90-degree V-gouge, as well as a straight chisel, so you're covered from the large clearing to the finer details.
Next, you have the Ryobi USB Lithium Rotary Tool (FVM51), which is a 2022 Red Dot Design Award winner with a quick-change collet. The rotary tool comes with 15 accessory bits, while the kit itself includes extras such as stencils, hand-carving tools, markers, and even an LED tea light to put inside a pumpkin. And of course, it doesn't miss out on the standard pair of 2Ah batteries and USB-C cables. The Ryobi 2-Tool Combo Kit with Pumpkin Carving Tools costs around $125.
While it's a pretty unique tool kit that might not be for everyone, most people who have tried it seem to love it. In fact, more than 120 users have rated it an average of 4.8 stars on the Ryobi website, while more than 130 Home Depot customers have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars.