5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools You Can Get For Under $150

Among all Ryobi's USB Lithium tools, its Screwdriver Kit (FVD50K) is quite popular, even compared to other screwdrivers in its portfolio like the USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver and 4V screwdriver. However, it's important to manage your expectations. With a max rpm of 200, it falls short of similar models from other brands, so it's no surprise that it's not on our list of the best electric screwdrivers out there. That said, it does have some redeeming factors and sets itself apart in three key ways: its pivoting head, dual LED light, and built-in bit storage. On top of all the advantages of being part of the Ryobi USB Lithium battery system, these features make it ideal for people who have low torque requirements.

Retailing at just under $50, this Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit has been praised by reviewers for its adjustable head, which is capable of being in-line or pivoted. Besides the screwdriver unit and the battery, it comes with a 21-inch USB cable too. Satisfied customers have shared that it is a great companion for everything from building furniture in their house to even professional maintenance jobs. In general, more than 1,300 reviewers rated it 4.7 stars on average on the Ryobi website. Among them, more than three-quarters of reviewers thought it was worth giving a perfect rating, while only 2% rated it a single star. It also has a strong rating on Home Depot, where more than 2,800 ratings make for a 4.4-star average.