How Much Does The Ryobi Pumpkin Carving Kit Cost & What Tools Are Included?
If you want to get serious about your pumpkin carving, the Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Pumpkin Carving Tools could be just what you need. The kit comes with an assortment of tools for creative, precise, and mess-free carving, all built upon the brand's compact USB Lithium battery system. And though the brand leans into the "seasonal pumpkin project" angle, there's nothing stopping you from using the kit as a hobby tool for year-round crafting, as well. It's currently going for $125.58 on both Ryobi's site and at Home Depot.
The kit combines Ryobi's FVM51 USB Lithium Rotary Tool and its FVH51 USB Lithium Power Carver: two cordless tools built for carving and detailing. The rotary tool operates between 5,000 and 25,000 RPM, which is more than enough power for cutting, sanding, and polishing pumpkins. Meanwhile, the power carver (which Ryobi calls the industry's first cordless version of its kind) features a 1mm stroke length and reaches up to 14,000 strokes per minute (SPM). That makes for pretty easy carving, whether it's pumpkins, wood, or some other crafting material.
Everything that comes with the kit
Both tools come with LED battery lights to let you know when the power's low and they need to be charged. They're both backed by Ryobi's two-year warranty, too, so you can expect them to last through at least this Halloween, next Halloween, and nearly up to the Halloween after that before your warranty's up.
Beyond the two main power tools, Ryobi's pumpkin carving combo kit also includes a ton of accessories and other hand tools. You get two 2Ah rechargeable USB Lithium batteries and two 21-inch USB cables alongside 15 rotary accessories for crafting, carving, sanding, and polishing. The kit also gives you two wrenches and three specialized blades, a Straight Chisel for precision work, a U-Gouge for removing larger sections, and a V-Gouge for relief carving.
To really lean into the Halloween theme, Ryobi also tosses in three bright orange old-school pumpkin carving hand tools, six reusable pumpkin stencils, an LED tea light for the inside of your jack-o'-lantern, and a marker for tracing. As of this writing, the kit's sold out at Home Depot, but you can still grab it from Ryobi's official site for $125.58.