How Much Does The Ryobi Pumpkin Carving Kit Cost & What Tools Are Included?

If you want to get serious about your pumpkin carving, the Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Pumpkin Carving Tools could be just what you need. The kit comes with an assortment of tools for creative, precise, and mess-free carving, all built upon the brand's compact USB Lithium battery system. And though the brand leans into the "seasonal pumpkin project" angle, there's nothing stopping you from using the kit as a hobby tool for year-round crafting, as well. It's currently going for $125.58 on both Ryobi's site and at Home Depot.

The kit combines Ryobi's FVM51 USB Lithium Rotary Tool and its FVH51 USB Lithium Power Carver: two cordless tools built for carving and detailing. The rotary tool operates between 5,000 and 25,000 RPM, which is more than enough power for cutting, sanding, and polishing pumpkins. Meanwhile, the power carver (which Ryobi calls the industry's first cordless version of its kind) features a 1mm stroke length and reaches up to 14,000 strokes per minute (SPM). That makes for pretty easy carving, whether it's pumpkins, wood, or some other crafting material.