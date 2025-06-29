Is Ryobi's USB Compact Hand Vacuum Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Power tool brands run the gamut from entry-level and budget-oriented to high-dollar, specialty gear designed for trained professionals. In between those two extremes, you can find a huge number of different manufacturers, each with varying inventories and price points. When it comes to power tools on the more affordable end of the spectrum, Ryobi is a popular and well-known name. The Japanese company has been around since the 1940s and is beloved by both DIYers and entry-level tradespeople for its extensive, powerful, and relatively affordable line of tools.

Ryobi is a modern company that continuously progresses and releases new gadgets. One of the brand's newest power tools is its USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum Kit, a diminutive yet powerful handheld vacuum that's ideal for various tasks. Weighing in at 1.3 pounds, the Ryobi handheld vacuum is extremely lightweight, making for comfortable use, even at awkward angles. Ryobi describes its MAX mode as offering the best-in-class suction for a device of this size and application. An integrated LED indicator light allows you to track your battery usage. Speaking of batteries, the Ryobi compact vacuum kit comes with two powerful lithium-ion batteries, each capable of providing up to 10 minutes of runtime on a single charge, as well as a docking station, a battery charger, and a handful of nozzles and attachments.

Ryobi's USB compact vacuum cleaner costs $99.98 and comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. But is the new tool any good? We checked out the customer reviews across various storefronts to find out. Here's what users had to say about Ryobi's new handheld vacuum cleaner.