Is Ryobi's USB Compact Hand Vacuum Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Power tool brands run the gamut from entry-level and budget-oriented to high-dollar, specialty gear designed for trained professionals. In between those two extremes, you can find a huge number of different manufacturers, each with varying inventories and price points. When it comes to power tools on the more affordable end of the spectrum, Ryobi is a popular and well-known name. The Japanese company has been around since the 1940s and is beloved by both DIYers and entry-level tradespeople for its extensive, powerful, and relatively affordable line of tools.
Ryobi is a modern company that continuously progresses and releases new gadgets. One of the brand's newest power tools is its USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum Kit, a diminutive yet powerful handheld vacuum that's ideal for various tasks. Weighing in at 1.3 pounds, the Ryobi handheld vacuum is extremely lightweight, making for comfortable use, even at awkward angles. Ryobi describes its MAX mode as offering the best-in-class suction for a device of this size and application. An integrated LED indicator light allows you to track your battery usage. Speaking of batteries, the Ryobi compact vacuum kit comes with two powerful lithium-ion batteries, each capable of providing up to 10 minutes of runtime on a single charge, as well as a docking station, a battery charger, and a handful of nozzles and attachments.
Ryobi's USB compact vacuum cleaner costs $99.98 and comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. But is the new tool any good? We checked out the customer reviews across various storefronts to find out. Here's what users had to say about Ryobi's new handheld vacuum cleaner.
User reviews for Ryobi's compact hand vacuum are largely positive
Since the Ryobi compact hand vacuum is a relatively new product, it doesn't have as many reviews as more established Ryobi power tools. That said, the reviews that the vacuum has accumulated in the past few months are overwhelmingly positive, and the product has an average of 5 out of 5 stars on the Ryobi website and 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Home Depot site.
One Ryobi shopper celebrated the vacuum's size and power, stating, "I love this little hand vacuum! I wasn't sure if I really needed it at first but it comes in handy time and time again. It's much easier than pulling out the big vacuum. The suction power is surprisingly strong for its size and I've had no issues with battery life."
Another echoed those sentiments, proclaiming, "The Ryobi Compact Hand Vacuum is absolutely perfect for my everyday needs! It's small, lightweight, and incredibly easy to use—ideal for quick cleanups around the table, tackling those hard-to-reach spots, and even vacuuming out my car in just five minutes without having to lug out my big vacuum."
A Home Depot shopper was thrilled with the product's versatility and claimed, "I really like this compact vacuum! I used it today while cleaning my home including cleaning cat hair off velvet chairs, crumbs under my couch cushions, cat litter, and more. It handled every task I used it for perfectly."
While negative reviews are few and far between, one user did complain about the battery life, expressing that the product took too long to charge.