Ryobi's New $50 USB 3-Port Power Source Looks Like It's Ready For Your Next Adventure

Ryobi is a popular brand for people who enjoy the benefits of a universal battery system in their workspace, such as its 18V and 40V lines. However, one of its more affordable tool systems is its USB Lithium-powered product line, which you can now charge even without being near a wall plug.

Priced at $49.97, the Ryobi USB 3-Port Charger & Power Source is a dual-purpose device that weighs just 6.6 oz. Depending on what you need, it can charge either your USB Lithium batteries or your small electronic devices, such as wireless earphones, a mobile phone, a tablet, or a smart watch. To manage expectations, it has only a single USB-C port, so you can use only one at a time — although it can charge up to three Lithium batteries simultaneously. It also has three LED indicators to indicate the actual battery charge status. You can also plug it into everything from your car and outlets to even your Ryobi solar panel.

Additionally, it has a ton of useful features that many power bank brands don't have. For example, it has a carabiner that you can use to slot into your work bag, and an optional belt clip attachment sold separately. Out of the box, it includes the unit itself and a 4-inch USB-C cable. But take note, you'll want to factor in the cost of the Ryobi USB Lithium batteries if you don't have them yet.