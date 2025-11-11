Ryobi's New $50 USB 3-Port Power Source Looks Like It's Ready For Your Next Adventure
Ryobi is a popular brand for people who enjoy the benefits of a universal battery system in their workspace, such as its 18V and 40V lines. However, one of its more affordable tool systems is its USB Lithium-powered product line, which you can now charge even without being near a wall plug.
Priced at $49.97, the Ryobi USB 3-Port Charger & Power Source is a dual-purpose device that weighs just 6.6 oz. Depending on what you need, it can charge either your USB Lithium batteries or your small electronic devices, such as wireless earphones, a mobile phone, a tablet, or a smart watch. To manage expectations, it has only a single USB-C port, so you can use only one at a time — although it can charge up to three Lithium batteries simultaneously. It also has three LED indicators to indicate the actual battery charge status. You can also plug it into everything from your car and outlets to even your Ryobi solar panel.
Additionally, it has a ton of useful features that many power bank brands don't have. For example, it has a carabiner that you can use to slot into your work bag, and an optional belt clip attachment sold separately. Out of the box, it includes the unit itself and a 4-inch USB-C cable. But take note, you'll want to factor in the cost of the Ryobi USB Lithium batteries if you don't have them yet.
What do people think about the Ryobi USB 3-Port Power Source?
Since it's a new product, there haven't been many reviews of Ryobi's 3-Port Power Source yet. With this, we may need to wait a little longer before we can get enough substantial feedback. However, early feedback has been pretty good so far. On the official Ryobi website, this charger and power source has been rated a perfect five stars by 10 happy customers. So far, people love how compact, easy to use, and flexible it is. Since it comes with the brand's 2-Year Manufacturer's Warranty, you know that you're in good hands. However, it's important to note that an ordinary Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger is a bit cheaper at $39.97, with an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 110 customers. While it does have a longer 6-inch cable, it can only be plugged into a wall outlet and doesn't charge electronics.
Of course, people who will benefit the most from owning this charger and power source are those who are already invested in the brand's USB Lithium lineup. Thankfully, Ryobi hasn't been slowing down with adding new USB Lithium-powered tools to its portfolio. In 2024, it launched several options, which include compact area light kits, a desktop vacuum kit, a ¼ ratchet kit, and a multi-head screwdriver kit.