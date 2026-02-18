5 Useful Tiny Travel Gadgets Under $25

You're spoiled for choice if you're looking for the best Bluetooth speakers worth buying. Problem is, most of these speakers are on the larger side, at least when it comes to a personal item or carry-on. Leicex's Travel Bluetooth Speaker is anything but large and only costs $16.99 apiece. The preview image shows this thing held up beside a coin just to demonstrate how impressively tiny it is. It's rated for a maximum five hours of playtime at half volume, and it's designed to work in pairs for proper stereo sound. Plus, there's a built-in microphone if you want to use the speaker for calls, too.

Admittedly, this is not the speaker you buy if sound quality matters to you; the laws of physics being what they are, good sound needs bigger drivers to move more air and produce more detailed, impactful sound. We'd recommend speakers like these if you just need some background music that doesn't have to appeal to audiophiles, like for a social gathering. However, this coin-sized speaker could also come in handy if you're a digital nomad in need of gadgets; it could serve as a more powerful, slightly better-sounding set of "desktop" speakers for an iPad or laptop, for example.

If nothing else, it could also work great as a white noise generator or to play a soothing bedtime podcast. The size lets it be just about anything a Bluetooth speaker can be. You decide.