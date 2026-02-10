5 Of The Worst Wireless Speakers, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wireless speakers are an easy way to share your favorite music with friends and family without relying on poor-quality sound from your mobile device. They're portable and often lightweight, so it's not too hard to take one alongside a phone or music player on long trips. But, of course, there's not much point in keeping a wireless speaker if it doesn't manage to sound better than those devices in the first place. The best Bluetooth speakers wouldn't be worth recommending at all if that were the case.

Consumer Reports (CR) has performed its own research into the best and worst wireless speakers you'll find. It's helpful if you're looking for top-tier sound quality, but if you just care about getting something that works, it's still worth looking at the results. Everything listed there is rated based on sound quality and features, which helps put your purchases into perspective. Getting one of the worst-rated speakers on its list could leave you stuck with a subpar product that provides worse sound than what you'd get from just putting your phone up to your ear.