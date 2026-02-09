5 Accessories That Use DeWalt Batteries You Didn't Know Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt has firmly established itself as a major player in the cordless tool market. The company debuted its first cordless handhelds back in 1992 and has continued to develop and refine its offerings in the decades since, with its efforts most recently culminating in the decision to phase out its 18V batteries in favor of 20V units in 2022.
These 20V batteries are likely best known for powering DeWalt's many excellent cordless power tools, some of which have helped establish it as the best cordless drill brand on the market. And while these tools are indeed great uses of DeWalt's 20V batteries, they're far from the only products that take them. The company, as well as some third party manufacturers, offer quite a few accessories and adapters out there that use DeWalt batteries for various tasks, including several somewhat niche ones.
While we wouldn't recommend anyone purchase a DeWalt battery just to use any of these accessories, they're a great way to get a bit more use out of any batteries you may already have lying around. From straightforward power inverters to jumper cables and power adapters, here are a handful of obscure accessories that run on DeWalt batteries.
Jumper cables with integrated DeWalt battery adapter
There are plenty of annoyances, big and small, about owning a car. One such hassle is the car battery, or, to be more specific, those unfortunate occasions when you realize that your battery is dead and you have no real means of getting it going by yourself. That's where having a highly-rated battery jump starter comes in handy, but there are even cheaper, simpler options out there for those on a tight budget.
Anyone who regularly has loose DeWalt batteries with them might be able to get a lot of use out of a set of jumper cables with a DeWalt battery adapter. These cables come in four lengths — 1.9, 2, 3.28, and 4.92 feet — and are exactly what the name suggests: Jumper cables that terminate in an adapter that locks into compatible 18V and 20V DeWalt batteries. The cables themselves are made with 8AWG tinned copper wire, have a fire-retardant PET outer layer, and come with a waterproof bag. The Amazon copy also claims that the clips are made out of pure copper and aren't just copper-plated.
It is possible to jump start a car by wiring a DeWalt battery directly to the terminals, but not everyone has the time or inclination to undertake something like that. Thankfully, these cables are a quicker and more accessible way to accomplish the same thing. Prices start at $15.99 for the 1.9-foot cables and top out at $29.99 for the 4.92-foot ones.
DeWalt Flexvolt to Powershift adapter
Like most major power tool brands, DeWalt maintains several battery ecosystems for its tools. The 20V Max line is for more general-purpose power tools and includes the Flexvolt and Flexvolt Advantage systems that work with both 20V and 60V tools. Then there's the Powershift line of tools and batteries, designed for working with concrete and featuring tools like a rammer and a coring drill.
While it makes sense for those fully invested in Powershift tools to go with DeWalt's dedicated Powershift batteries and chargers, the company also offers a handy adapter for users who might not be ready (or willing) to fully commit to the ecosystem. The DeWalt Flexvolt to Powershift adapter came out in 2025 and allows users to use a Flexvolt battery in one of the company's Powershift tools. It's compatible with all Flexvolt batteries, although DeWalt recommends its Flexvolt 15 Ah battery for maximum runtime.
While the adapter serves a very basic function, DeWalt has opted to include a few features and design touches that will likely come in handy on a busy jobsite. These include high-vis reflective sections and a sturdy body that is resistant to water, oil, dust, and being dropped from heights of up to 6.5 feet. The Flexvolt to Powershift adapter is also compatible with DeWalt's Tool Connect tags so that busy jobsites can keep track of their adapters. It comes with a two-year warranty.
DeWalt 225-watt power inverter
DeWalt's batteries do a great job of powering the brand's various cordless power tools, so it stands to reason that they'd also do a solid enough job when powering other sorts of electronics as well. That's not possible right out of the box, but the brand does offer several accessories that'll let you do that, one of which is its two-way 225-watt power inverter.
Before we get any further, though, it's worth noting that this inverter isn't technically a DeWalt product. While it bears the company's name, the manual indicates that it's manufactured by Baccus Global, a company that makes a range of 12-volt and lighting products licensed from well-known brands like DeWalt, Cat, and Black+Decker. Does that mean it's bad and a DeWalt product you should steer clear of? Not necessarily. But it probably won't receive the same level of support and warranty as a product made in-house by DeWalt.
This power inverter works with all DeWalt batteries as far as we can tell, but the product listing on Home Depot specifically suggests DeWalt's 20V Max XR 5 Ah battery to get the 225-watt maximum out of it. Even then, it's limited to AC appliances with no more than 200 watts of continuous draw per the manual, with the rest going to the USB ports. It has a 25-watt PD-capable Type-C outlet and a 15-watt USB Type-A outlet, with the total output being 15 watts if both are used simultaneously. It also connects to a DC power source, although that will cap its output at 140 watts. This power inverter retails at time of writing for just a hair under $70.
DeWalt battery adapter for Power Wheels
DeWalt battery adapters come in two kinds. One, such as the first-party Flexvolt to Powershift adapter, are meant for heavy-duty tools and serious tasks on the jobsite. Others, like this DeWalt battery adapter, are more for fun, non-mission-critical projects, including allowing parents to power their childrens' Power Wheels ride-on cars with DeWalt batteries.
This adapter works with both DeWalt's older 18V batteries and its modern 20V ones. The yellow plastic holder itself has mounting holes so you can install it securely with the included screws or drywall anchors. Safety features include in-line 30 Amp fuses (housed in a waterproof fuse holder) and an on/off switch. The 12AWG wires support a maximum of 20 volts, which should be plenty for most uses — including, according to one reviewer, giving a 12-volt Power Wheels a performance boost by getting it to run on 20 volts instead.
While the marketing is primarily targeted at ride-on cars, the adapter is designed to interface with a wire terminal connector. This means that it's compatible with almost anything that'll take the electrical output of a DeWalt battery without needing any conversion. To that end, some users have used the adapter to power all manner of devices, including table lamps, a DIY speaker box, and even a Starlink Mini. A single adapter costs $9.99; it's also available in a five-pack for $25.99, which works out to a slightly cheaper $8.66 per unit.
DeWalt battery charger and maintainer
There are several reasons why a DeWalt battery-compatible accessory might be obscure. Some of them might be niche, while others come from relatively unknown third-party brands. Some, however, are simply DeWalt products in name, not in nature. Case in point: the DeWalt battery charger and maintainer. This, like the DeWalt-branded 225-watt power inverter, is a product of Baccus Global, which licensed the DeWalt name to use on its products.
This Baccus-DeWalt battery charger and maintainer uses a DeWalt 20V battery to supply power to an automotive battery. This can be used to keep the battery topped up or to maintain the car's settings while performing a battery swap. The latter is particularly useful for cars with a lot of electronic functions and settings stored in memory. After all, swapping batteries will cause a car to lose some (if not all) of its custom electronic settings.
While this may not be a big deal on an older vehicle without much in the way of fancy features, owners of newer cars who have set up their own settings like seat positions and radio station presets will likely be loathe to lose them to a battery swap. That, of course, is where this accessory comes into the picture. It connects to a car's OBD-II port and draws power from a relatively limited set of batteries, starting with DeWalt's 20V Max 3.0 Ah battery at the low end and topping out at the 9.0 Ah 20/60V Flexvolt battery. It costs around $46 and comes with a one-year warranty.