5 Accessories That Use DeWalt Batteries You Didn't Know Existed

DeWalt has firmly established itself as a major player in the cordless tool market. The company debuted its first cordless handhelds back in 1992 and has continued to develop and refine its offerings in the decades since, with its efforts most recently culminating in the decision to phase out its 18V batteries in favor of 20V units in 2022.

These 20V batteries are likely best known for powering DeWalt's many excellent cordless power tools, some of which have helped establish it as the best cordless drill brand on the market. And while these tools are indeed great uses of DeWalt's 20V batteries, they're far from the only products that take them. The company, as well as some third party manufacturers, offer quite a few accessories and adapters out there that use DeWalt batteries for various tasks, including several somewhat niche ones.

While we wouldn't recommend anyone purchase a DeWalt battery just to use any of these accessories, they're a great way to get a bit more use out of any batteries you may already have lying around. From straightforward power inverters to jumper cables and power adapters, here are a handful of obscure accessories that run on DeWalt batteries.