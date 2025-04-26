Can You Really Jump A Car With A DeWalt Battery? This YouTuber Found Out
When it comes to the topic of jump starting your car battery, you have a range of options at your disposal. A jump starter kit is typically the most surefire way to get your battery going, while many will turn to the old method of hooking up two cars using jumper cables when a charger or kit isn't available. But if neither of these techniques are attainable, your DeWalt battery can prove to be an unlikely yet capable ally.
Few tool brands supply cordless products with quite the punch as those from DeWalt. The iconic yellow manufacturer sports batteries that typically range from 20V to 120V, making them equipped to fuel up a wide array of power tools and devices. But would you believe that your DeWalt battery even has the ability to bring life back into your car?
At first glance, this may seem like a wild notion. There's no denying that DeWalt batteries are pretty strong, but given the power needed for a car battery to get going, it seems unlikely that the little yellow cube could handle such a task. But as the old saying goes, don't judge a book by its cover. This was the mindset that led YouTuber John C RV to try out the method for himself, leading to some surprising results that will even shut down the most hard-boiled skeptic.
How to jump start your car with a DeWalt battery
Jump starting your car with a DeWalt battery is relatively simple, so long as you take the proper steps. YouTuber John C RV used a DeWalt 20V 5Ah battery to do the job alongside a pair of six-inch 14 gauge copper wires. Given the amount of power needed even for a quick jump, be sure that your DeWalt battery is full charged before proceeding, which is indicated by the three green lights on your battery.
With that, here are the steps as illustrated in the video:
- Insert a bare end of one copper wire into the B+ slot located at the far end of your DeWalt battery. Place the bare end of the second wire into the B- slot of the battery located on the other end. In case you're confused, you can typically find the slot locations labeled on the top of your battery.
- Place your battery in between the two car terminals.
- Hook up each end of copper wire to the corresponding terminal, with the B+ wire connecting to the positive car battery terminal and the B- wire connecting to the negative one.
- Start your car for a few moments and unhook your battery.
Given the energy needed to power up your car battery, your DeWalt battery shouldn't be plugged up for so long. The YouTuber's fully charged battery went down by an entire light after only being connected for a brief amount of time. Keep in mind that this method will only provide you with a temporary boost in power, as you'll need to determine if your car battery needs to recharged or fully replaced.