Can You Really Jump A Car With A DeWalt Battery? This YouTuber Found Out

When it comes to the topic of jump starting your car battery, you have a range of options at your disposal. A jump starter kit is typically the most surefire way to get your battery going, while many will turn to the old method of hooking up two cars using jumper cables when a charger or kit isn't available. But if neither of these techniques are attainable, your DeWalt battery can prove to be an unlikely yet capable ally.

Few tool brands supply cordless products with quite the punch as those from DeWalt. The iconic yellow manufacturer sports batteries that typically range from 20V to 120V, making them equipped to fuel up a wide array of power tools and devices. But would you believe that your DeWalt battery even has the ability to bring life back into your car?

At first glance, this may seem like a wild notion. There's no denying that DeWalt batteries are pretty strong, but given the power needed for a car battery to get going, it seems unlikely that the little yellow cube could handle such a task. But as the old saying goes, don't judge a book by its cover. This was the mindset that led YouTuber John C RV to try out the method for himself, leading to some surprising results that will even shut down the most hard-boiled skeptic.

