I Used To Care More About Upgrading My Phone - Here's What Changed

The calendar has rounded to 2026, and thanks to years of routine, one of my first thoughts was to look up the Samsung Galaxy S26. The reason for this is that I've upgraded my smartphone every year for most of my adult life, and Samsung has been releasing its latest flagships in January or February every year for quite a while. So, as the Samsung Unpacked 2026 event drew nearer, my monkey brain started focusing on completing my routine, which includes backing up my Galaxy S25 Ultra that I bought less than a year ago, before factory-resetting it and sending it back to Samsung. And then a thought hit me. What if I just didn't do that?

It's a thought I've had before, but not one that's ever carried any real weight. Usually, I can come with reasons why I want to upgrade. For example, my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has the grainy screen issue that many had, and it drove me nuts. I couldn't wait to upgrade to a phone where dark gray didn't look like sand.

This year, however, I find myself with a phone that doesn't have any real problems and does everything I need it to do. Thus, the urge to get rid of it isn't present, and instead of battling myself in private, I thought I would publicly pontificate on why upgrading every year isn't quite the treat it once was, and why I may likely be breaking my decade-long habit of upgrading my phone yearly.