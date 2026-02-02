5 Functional Upgrades For The Space Beneath Your Workbench
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While we all have different configurations for how we want our garage to look, there are a few staples that most people who work with tools or crafting projects tend to have: workbenches. Depending on your garage or workspace setup, there are many workbench brands to choose from. In fact, online retailers like Home Depot offer several workbenches, including classic wooden workbenches from Olympia, wall-mounted folding workbenches from Lifetime, and modern mobile workbench cabinets from Husky.
Once you've invested in the right workbench for you, the next step is finding ways to maximize its use and keep its work surface clutter-free. Since workbenches come in many designs, each has a different load capacity and storage options. While some have built-in drawers and cabinets, others give you a little more room to play. If you're looking for practical ways to make your workbench fit your workflow, we have several suggestions.
To help you decide, we've rounded up a range of upgrades for different uses, whether it's keeping your electronics charged, keeping loose items in one place, or providing easy access to your frequently used tools. We explain at the end of the article how we selected the items on our list.
1. Power strip
There are endless gadgets in our lives that need to be constantly charged, even when we're busy working on our projects. Whether it's your mobile phones, tablets, laptops, speakers, or small fans, you might be finding yourself fighting for plugs in your workspace unless you invest in a good power strip, like the Amazon Basics Surge Protector Power Strip. With a starting price of $10.14 for its black variant, it's the #1 Best-Selling product in its Surge Protector category. Additionally, this power strip has an impressive 4.8-star average rating from more than 45,000 customers, with 86% giving it a perfect rating and only 1% rating it 1 star.
Although if you have a higher budget, another popular option is the Anker Power Strip Surge Protector. Available in two colors (black and white), you can choose between 5 ft ($28.99) and 10 ft ($39.99). So far, more than 17,500 Amazon users have rated it, with an average rating of 4.8 stars. Aside from a dozen outlets, it also comes with two USB-A and one USB-C port. But note that there are many things you shouldn't plug into a power strip, including many corded power tools. While it can be tempting, it's important to understand that power strips aren't designed to handle the power many tools require to operate safely.
2. Wireless charger
With modern technology, many of our devices don't need to be plugged in to charge, such as our mobile phones and earphones. As a result, you can add a wireless charger to your workbench drawers to charge your devices more easily and reduce the risk of cables causing issues. Designed to be case-friendly, the Yootech Wireless Charger works with 4mm-thick cases made of common materials (rubber, plastic, and TPU). In addition to a UL certification, Yootech claims to offer a range of safety features, including surge protection and short-circuit protection.
Available in six colors, the Yootech Wireless Charger models are priced between $15.99 and $19.99. With an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 220,000 reviewers, 82% of users gave the Yootech Wireless Charger at least 4 stars. In addition, fewer than 7% of users gave this wireless charger only 1 star. Additionally, Amazon also listed it as an Amazon's Choice product. That said, it does have a few caveats. For example, if you're an Apple user, it's important to manage your expectations. Since it uses the older wireless charging standard, you can't expect it to charge your iPhone at the same rate as MagSafe devices. You can expect to hit up to 10W for Samsung models or 7.5W for iPhones. In comparison, MagSafe-compatible chargers can reach up to 15W, which is still slower than the standard 20W Apple USB-C power adapter.
3. Under cabinet lighting strips
For people who don't want to struggle to find tools in the dark, the MCGOR Under Cabinet Lighting is a good size for illuminating workspace drawers. Collectively, all the MCGOR Cabinet Lighting strips have generated an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 48,000 Amazon users. Aside from being an Amazon's Choice product, more than ¾ of reviewers rated it 5 stars, and only 3% rated it 1 star.
Available in two sizes (10 inches and 14.7 inches), you can choose from three options: white, warm white, and one that lets you switch among three white light modes. Sold in pairs, the prices range from $15.99 to $38.99, depending on the model you choose. Rated for up to 45 days on a single charge, it features a built-in 1,800 mAh rechargeable battery. If you're wondering how to attach it, you can either attach it directly to a metal bench or use the adhesive metal plates that come with it. While it's not going to be as long-lasting or bright as some of the most popular flashlight brands out there, you can also use it as a regular flashlight in a jiffy with its always-on mode. But of course, when you leave it in motion-sensing mode, you don't have to worry about draining the battery, since it turns off automatically after 20 seconds.
4. Mini storage bins
Whether you're a crafter or someone who just deals with a lot of small parts in your workspace, there's almost always a need to organize things. If you're looking for a small parts organizing solution, Akro-Mils Storage Bins may be a great, rust-, water-, and corrosion-proof option under your workbench. With an average rating of 4.5 stars from 4,400+ Amazon reviewers, a pack of 6 Akro-Mils Storage Bins ranges from $15 to $23.20. If you have a large workbench and want to stack more underneath, you can get 24 pieces for $80 each in black or blue.
Not to mention, you can also opt to hang them on the wall instead if you want to use your workbench section for something else in the future. Among satisfied customers, a few have reported using it for hooks, corner braces, bolts, and adhesives. Plus, if you're committed to supporting local products, the Akro-Mils Storage bins are proudly made in the United States.
For even smaller items, Home Depot offers a Stanley 30-drawer organizer that users have claimed works great with pegboards. If you prefer the comfort of a tilt bin but don't need it attached to your workbench, Ryobi offers a wall-mounted small-parts organizer among its many tool storage products. Unlike the Stanley model, the Ryobi wall-mounted model supports adjustable dividers.
5. Mounted storage rack
If you work with a lot of clamps, a pipe clamp rack can be a lifesaver for keeping your workbench organized while keeping clamps within reach when you need them. On Amazon, Shop Fox sells three highly rated Clamp Rack Sets, each sold in a set of three: Pipe Clamp Rack Set ($66.27), F-Clamp Rack Set ($55.05), and Combination Set ($37.95). Overall, they've earned a 4.7-star average rating from 500 Amazon users, with 82% giving it a perfect rating and only 2% rating it 1 star. Several people found it quite sturdy, but are disappointed that you can't buy just one.
However, if you want something more versatile, a standard wall-mount rack can also hold items that don't fit on your bench. For example, you can use it to hold caps, gloves, bags, scissors, or cleaning towels. At just under $25, you can get the Amazon Basics Wall Mounted Modern Coat Rack, which has been rated 4.6 stars by more than 10,400 people. With its wooden base, Amazon Basics claims that each of its 8 double hooks can hold up to 5 lbs. Please note that this rating assumes it will be fixed to a drywall surface, so it may not apply to your workbench. Alternatively, you can get some command strip hooks, which we think are another budget-friendly garage staple everyone should have.
How we listed these items
When creating this list of upgrades to maximize space under your workbench, we considered the types of items that may need a home in your workspace, such as electronics, specialized tools, or small parts. Next, we looked for different types of gadgets and storage solutions that can either help these items find a home or optimize your daily experience with them. Then, we identified products with consistently positive 4-star reviews from at least 500 users.
In addition, we included only items with fewer than 10% of owners rating them a single star. When possible, we also noted whether the items were labelled as number one in their category or were Amazon's Choice products, which helps indicate how they fare against similar items sold on the platform.
That said, it's important to note that each workbench has different qualities that can affect which solution is best suited. For example, if you plan to attach items to your workbench, you'll need to verify that the material is appropriate and that the expected load capacity is met. In the same vein, if your workbench is metal, you can use magnetic organizing solutions.