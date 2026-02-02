5 Functional Upgrades For The Space Beneath Your Workbench

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While we all have different configurations for how we want our garage to look, there are a few staples that most people who work with tools or crafting projects tend to have: workbenches. Depending on your garage or workspace setup, there are many workbench brands to choose from. In fact, online retailers like Home Depot offer several workbenches, including classic wooden workbenches from Olympia, wall-mounted folding workbenches from Lifetime, and modern mobile workbench cabinets from Husky.

Once you've invested in the right workbench for you, the next step is finding ways to maximize its use and keep its work surface clutter-free. Since workbenches come in many designs, each has a different load capacity and storage options. While some have built-in drawers and cabinets, others give you a little more room to play. If you're looking for practical ways to make your workbench fit your workflow, we have several suggestions.

To help you decide, we've rounded up a range of upgrades for different uses, whether it's keeping your electronics charged, keeping loose items in one place, or providing easy access to your frequently used tools. We explain at the end of the article how we selected the items on our list.