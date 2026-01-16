'I Now Have Five Of Them': This 30-Drawer Organizer Is Just $25 At Home Depot

Not every product at Home Depot is worth the purchase price, so how does the Stanley 30-drawer organizer stack up, especially for its $25.98 price tag? From Lego and stamps to Q-tips and earrings, its uses are endless. Buyers like the transparent drawers that allow them to see what's inside. One buyer noted that the holes for mounting line up for installing it on a pegboard, making it even more useful for those that want to use it in the garage or basement near their tools.

Many customers say that the organizer is well-built and feels solid, though it is made of plastic so it won't hold very heavy items. Several reviewers touched on the spacious drawers, but many noted that, though it is possible to subdivide each drawer, dividers are not provided with the product. Some even go as far as to say that they would not have bought the product had they been aware of this. Stanley does not appear to sell dividers for it.

Overall, 69% of reviewers on Home Depot's website recommend the organizer. It's available for delivery and also pickup from some stores. Although Home Depot doesn't list any warranty information on its website, Stanley does note the product is covered by a one-year limited warranty on its site. If you're searching for something bigger or a storage box with larger drawers or bins, Home Depot offers other options, including this well-rated 44-compartment drawer organizer from Akro-Mils for $52.67 and a Stalwart 30-drawer plastic small parts cabinet for $28.51.