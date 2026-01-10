5 Home Depot Products You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)

Car owners should consider checking their tire pressure regularly for best results. At first blush, the Husky 5-in-1 Digital Tire Pressure Gauge looks like an ideal tool for doing just that. This handheld unit can easily be tossed into the top drawer of your toolbox or slip into the side pocket of a mobile toolkit you keep in your trunk. The pressure gauge features a large, easy-to-read LCD screen that's underpinned by a blue backlighting element for added versatility in low light situations. It also offers four other integrated tools beyond the pressure check solution. These include a safety hammer and seat belt cutter, both of which can help you evacuate a vehicle in the event of a crash or other emergency situation. The pressure gauge features an accurate measurement with a tolerance of +/- 1 PSI.

While there is a lot of feature depth in this tool, users report a variety of issues in its practical application. First of all, many buyers note that the battery life on the unit is not up to snuff. Combine this issue with the tool requiring specialty coin cell batteries, and the cost to operate the unit might be higher than you like. However, this is assuming the tool continues to work as intended for a lengthy period of time. Many one-star and two-star reviews of the product suggest that it is not well made, noting that the tool simply fell apart on them after just a couple of uses. Other issues, like problems with fitting the gauge to different valve stems and a poorly-located function button that's easy to press accidentally, are also listed as negatives. This all leads to a 4.4 star average rating across 278 reviews and just a 59% customer recommendation rate.