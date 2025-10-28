The Highly-Rated Home Depot Organizer That Keeps Tools & Small Parts Tidy
There's something uniquely annoying about losing track of your small tools and hardware. You know you have them around somewhere, but you have to dig through all kinds of other items to get a hold of them. This is why tool box organization is so important, especially for those on the job, so they have quick access to everything they need for their latest endeavor. Though Home Depot has several tool boxes users think you should avoid, there are plenty that get high marks from the store's customers — including one that aims to keep small items neat and tidy.
The Ridgid Pro Gear System Gen 2.0 heavy-duty multi-section organizer is the tool box in question. Retailing for $25.98, it comes with six compartments that can be used for screws, anchors, small screwdrivers, and other similarly sized items. When it's closed, the clear lid allows you to see everything inside without having to crack it open. For the most part, Home Depot customers are quite pleased with this container. At the time of publication, it had been reviewed over 4,200 times with an overall star rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 87% of customers recommend it, too.
This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to things to know about this mini Ridgid tool box. If you're debating purchasing it for your small tools and fasteners, there's more to keep in mind beyond its general look, price, and customer rating.
Key features of this Ridgid tool container
Moving beyond its shape, there are more features of the Ridgid Pro Gear System Gen 2.0 organizer to look over. According to its Home Depot product page, it is designed to keep its contents as safe as possible. It's made of a durable, hard resin, with a padlock eye for optional added security. Should you choose not to padlock it shut, there are metal latches to close it up. Speaking of keeping contents secure, when the lid is shut, there's a seal present to keep water and dust from entering. In fact, it has an IP65 rating, so it can endure light water pressure. For some degree of customization and to clean individual bins and dividers, six of the interior components can be removed.
Additionally, this Ridgid container is compatible with the rest of the brand's Pro Gear storage system: one of the several cheaper alternatives to competitor Milwaukee's Packout storage system. It comes with Pro Gear mounts so that if you have a stack of Pro Gear tool boxes and you'd like to attach it — namely, to the Ridgid Pro Gear tool box Job 28 — you can do so. Of course, you should know it has a maximum loading capacity of 30 pounds. Also, it comes with Ridgid's limited lifetime warranty, which protects you from faulty workmanship. Should something go awry, you can return an old tool box and Ridgid will repair or replace it at no additional charge, so long as the damage is within the warranty terms. Evidently, there's a lot more to this small Ridgid tool and parts storage container than meets the eye. Still, whether it's a worthwhile buy is a matter left to individual interpretation.