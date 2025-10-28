The Highly-Rated Home Depot Organizer That Keeps Tools & Small Parts Tidy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something uniquely annoying about losing track of your small tools and hardware. You know you have them around somewhere, but you have to dig through all kinds of other items to get a hold of them. This is why tool box organization is so important, especially for those on the job, so they have quick access to everything they need for their latest endeavor. Though Home Depot has several tool boxes users think you should avoid, there are plenty that get high marks from the store's customers — including one that aims to keep small items neat and tidy.

The Ridgid Pro Gear System Gen 2.0 heavy-duty multi-section organizer is the tool box in question. Retailing for $25.98, it comes with six compartments that can be used for screws, anchors, small screwdrivers, and other similarly sized items. When it's closed, the clear lid allows you to see everything inside without having to crack it open. For the most part, Home Depot customers are quite pleased with this container. At the time of publication, it had been reviewed over 4,200 times with an overall star rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 87% of customers recommend it, too.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to things to know about this mini Ridgid tool box. If you're debating purchasing it for your small tools and fasteners, there's more to keep in mind beyond its general look, price, and customer rating.