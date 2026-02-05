13 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles With Great Resale Value

We begin with the Harley-Davidson Street Glide, which is a large, touring motorbike that was first released for the 2006 model year. Power for the current generation comes from the Harley-Davidson 117 Milwaukee-Eight engine from Team Orange, though older versions used the 107 engine. That was a four-valve-per-cylinder, much-beloved V-twin unit. It has a bore of 100 mm and a stroke of 111 mm, which, for those doing the math, works out to a displacement of 1,746cc. This gives the Street Glide 111 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 RPM. The engine routes power to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission featuring belt final drive.

Certain model years also offer a CVO version of the bike, which stands for "Custom Vehicle Operations", Harley's atelier division. As far as pricing goes, a 2020 Street Glide would have set buyers back $27,699 as base MSRP, and that would have been in addition to a $435 destination fee. Tax, any dealer markups, and any options would, of course, have added to that price.

However, the Street Glide hasn't let depreciation have its pound of flesh just yet. Even units from 2020 were selling for about $13,000 on the used market in 2026. And that used price is absolutely bottom of the barrel, with many examples listed for more than that.