What Does Harley-Davidson's VRSC Model Code Mean?
Whether you are a veteran Harley-Davidson fan or are only getting acquainted with the beloved American motorcycle manufacturer and its products, we can all agree that the company has some of the most confusing motorcycle letter codes and model designations to date. That's why over the last year, we have been taking a look at a few of these codes, ranging from easier to digest ones, think the ST on many of the Harley-Davidsons you'll encounter today, to more complicated ones, such as the FXDB that usually denotes a Dyna Street Bob. On the more complicated side, we are looking at the VRSC code, which Harley uses for its V-Rod bikes.
It's no secret that as the 20th century turned, many companies were eager to explore new markets with innovative products. Among them was Harley-Davidson, which introduced the V-Rod, a bike designed to appeal to younger riders across America. The V-Rod was a beefy-looking machine that came with the company's Revolution engine, an engine that automotive giant Porsche, yes, that Porsche, had a hand in crafting. Harley gave the bike the VRSC model code, one that would be unique among its other designation codes.
The V-Rod was a special bike from the get-go
At the heart of the V-Rod was a bike that not only embodied the Harley brand but also delivered speed and power usually associated with race tracks. This racing background was heavily inspired by the company's VR1000, a mid-1990s superbike that Harley had hoped would dominate on race tracks. As such, the V-Rod was a very unique bike among Harley's offerings from the get-go, with much of its uniqueness stemming from its engine, which kept the VR1000's engine's architecture but was modified with features like dual overhead cams from Porsche to make it street-legal.
Harley-Davidson would name the resulting engine the Revolution, while also revealing the phrase "V-Twin Racing Street Custom," which conveyed the full meaning of the VRSC code on the V-Rod and any other bike equipped with the engine. This code would be unique in that it would appear only on the company's V-Twin Racing Street Custom line, unlike other codes, such as the FL and FLH identifiers, which can be found on the company's Touring and Softail families. While Harley would introduce more bikes under this banner, from the Street Rod (VRSCR) and V-Rod Muscle (VRSCF) to the Night Rod Special (VRSCDX), it would eventually discontinue the V-Rod line altogether in 2017.