What Does Harley-Davidson's VRSC Model Code Mean?

Whether you are a veteran Harley-Davidson fan or are only getting acquainted with the beloved American motorcycle manufacturer and its products, we can all agree that the company has some of the most confusing motorcycle letter codes and model designations to date. That's why over the last year, we have been taking a look at a few of these codes, ranging from easier to digest ones, think the ST on many of the Harley-Davidsons you'll encounter today, to more complicated ones, such as the FXDB that usually denotes a Dyna Street Bob. On the more complicated side, we are looking at the VRSC code, which Harley uses for its V-Rod bikes.

It's no secret that as the 20th century turned, many companies were eager to explore new markets with innovative products. Among them was Harley-Davidson, which introduced the V-Rod, a bike designed to appeal to younger riders across America. The V-Rod was a beefy-looking machine that came with the company's Revolution engine, an engine that automotive giant Porsche, yes, that Porsche, had a hand in crafting. Harley gave the bike the VRSC model code, one that would be unique among its other designation codes.