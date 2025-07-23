What Does FXDB Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

Harley-Davidson has a long history of naming its bikes with codes that look more like serial numbers than motorcycle models. If you've ever come across one with the label "FXDB," it's natural to assume it's some kind of production code. However, for those familiar with Harley and their incredible motorcycles, those letters actually mean something very specific. Harley's model codes are designed to describe a bike's platform, engine type, and sometimes even its styling.

Just like FXST stands for Harley's Softail Standard models, FXDB also refers to one of Harley's most recognizable models — the Dyna Street Bob. The code might not sound as exciting as the bike itself, but once you understand what each letter stands for, it gives you more insight into what you are driving. Like many things Harley does, the system of coding the bikes gives each model a unique identity. And for a model as popular as the Street Bob, it's worth understanding what FXDB really tells you.