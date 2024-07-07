The Extremely Rare Harley-Davidson Built Just For Daytona Beach

Concept vehicles and special editions are some of the most exciting things produced by the top vehicle manufacturers. Temporarily free of the need to compete with a particular model from a rival or appeal to a specific demographic, these are the models that can engage imaginations and push boundaries. Some of these vehicles are showcases for upcoming tech, others are a bit more of a flight of fancy, while still others are twists on existing models created to honor a special occasion or event.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has certainly been in the business long enough to know how to keep the spotlight on its bikes without sacrificing the iconic Harley-Davidson look. For example, the Dyna Street Bob, which made its debut in 2006, has been dressed up for plenty of special occasions, including the 50th anniversary in Daytona Beach, Florida, where the manufacturer hosts a party each year.

This model, known as the FXDB Daytona, was truly one of a kind. Let's take a look at why it was created and its specifications, just how rare it is, and what one might cost you these days. If you're a Dyna frame fan, you'll especially enjoy this.