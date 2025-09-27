13 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles With Terrible Resale Value

This next one will come as a surprise to most people, but in a way, the Harley XL 883 is a victim of its own success. It was so well priced and positioned that a huge number of them sold. As a result, many, many used models began to flood the markets after a couple years, driving prices down. And since the retail price for the 883 wasn't abysmal, coming in at $9,999 for 2020 models, these models are now relatively affordable to own. Riders can pick up a decent-condition Harley-Davidson 883 from 2018 and up for between $4,000 and $5,000 on the used market, which is a fantastic deal.

For that price one would get a relatively new Harley, with easy-to-source parts, and pretty good dealer and manufacturer support. Now, being one of the smaller Harley models, the engine is also shrunk to match, coming in at 883cc, which gives the model its name. This engine is the Evolution V-twin, paired to a five-speed transmission, making 54 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for its size.

For all intents and purposes, the 883 is simply the smaller sibling of the more powerful Harley 1200, and both share many of the same desirable features. The 883 is considered an "entry-level" Harley by the community, but it's still a fantastic bike to own. The prices we've listed are for 2018 and up, though older models (2010 and older) would be even cheaper.