13 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles With Terrible Resale Value
Throughout the history of Harley-Davidson, the company's bikes have always remained aspirational buys. Some of their offerings were iconic for two riders, some were downright strange, others sounded really good, and still others were simply the best-looking Harley-Davidsons. No matter the kind of Harley though, they've always been something to aspire to, a milestone purchase, and it remains largely the same today. And when we buy a vehicle, we certainly expect depreciation to have its pound of flesh.
But Harleys, by and large, have been immune to this, with even 20-year old models usually holding up well in terms of resale value. However, with the number of models that the Milwaukee company has released, there were bound to be a few outliers. Some are a decade old that have depreciated like a falling brick, and others are basically brand new that are already selling for 40% below MSRP.
The causes for these falling values vary widely. Some are rooted in controversial design choices, ill-timed launches, and others were failed new products; like LiveWire, Harley's electric line of bikes. Anyway, with all that said, here are 13 such Harley-Davidson models.
2000-2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide
First up, we have the legendary Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic and Electra Glide Touring models. Specifically, the ones produced between 2000 and 2004 seem to be at the bottom of their depreciation curve as per current market standards, with the original MSRP being $14,695 in 2004, equal to about $25,200 after inflation. Today, pretty decent units from this time period can be picked up for about $4,000, which is comparatively a bargain. It's a lot of bike per dollar, not least because of the much beloved Twin Cam 88 engine that it shipped with.
This beast of a powerplant displaced 1,450cc and was mated to a five-speed transmission that delivered this power to the rear wheel via belt final drive. The setup managed to produce an eye-watering (for the time, anyway) 86 lb-ft of torque, all of which was needed to get this 827-pound behemoth moving.
If shopping around for one of these units, remember that electronic sequential fuel port injection was still not standard in the industry, and thus was an option on the Electra Glide. While models with traditional carburetors look more retro, save yourself the headache of maintenance and breakdowns by finding a unit optioned with the fuel injectors instead.
2018-2022 Harley XL 883
This next one will come as a surprise to most people, but in a way, the Harley XL 883 is a victim of its own success. It was so well priced and positioned that a huge number of them sold. As a result, many, many used models began to flood the markets after a couple years, driving prices down. And since the retail price for the 883 wasn't abysmal, coming in at $9,999 for 2020 models, these models are now relatively affordable to own. Riders can pick up a decent-condition Harley-Davidson 883 from 2018 and up for between $4,000 and $5,000 on the used market, which is a fantastic deal.
For that price one would get a relatively new Harley, with easy-to-source parts, and pretty good dealer and manufacturer support. Now, being one of the smaller Harley models, the engine is also shrunk to match, coming in at 883cc, which gives the model its name. This engine is the Evolution V-twin, paired to a five-speed transmission, making 54 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for its size.
For all intents and purposes, the 883 is simply the smaller sibling of the more powerful Harley 1200, and both share many of the same desirable features. The 883 is considered an "entry-level" Harley by the community, but it's still a fantastic bike to own. The prices we've listed are for 2018 and up, though older models (2010 and older) would be even cheaper.
2020-2025 LiveWire
LiveWire was originally a dedicated line of electric motorcycles within the Harley-Davidson motor company. However, after an extraordinarily predictable response from the community, the company decided to split LiveWire off into being its own, standalone brand. The company is still in operation today, but values for used models plummet like a sack of bricks after just a couple years. Case in point: A 2020 LiveWire would have run buyers the absolutely unjustified sum of $29,799 when new.
Today, that same LiveWire will sell for around $10,000, meaning these models have lost about 65% of their value in just a couple years. To be clear, electric motorcycles are a decent idea, at least for short daily commutes where charging infrastructure is available. However the main issue with the LiveWires is still that they're ridiculously overpriced — even more so than regular models with the Harley tax.
For almost $30,000, buyers got 86 lb-ft of torque available from the get-go, thanks to the electric motor, but that's where the good news ends. The battery system on the bike is a paltry 15.5 kWh, which is good for a claimed 146 miles of range, though that probably depends heavily on riding style. In terms of charging, the LiveWire can be charged with a household outlet, though this necessitates leaving it plugged in overnight. It can also be charged to 100% at any level three outlet in one hour. It's a good bike, but really overpriced.
2014-2018 Night Rod
After the great success that was the Harley-Davidson V-Rod, the brand released a special version called the Night Rod. However, while the Night Rod was great bike, it didn't have the same success as the V-Rod, which is a shame. Specifically, the models from 2014 through 2018 seem to be a pretty sweet deal, having more than halved in value in some cases.
When new, the Night Rod had a base MSRP of $16,849. However, these model years are currently selling for about $8,000 on the secondary market, which makes for some insane value purchases. Unlike the Iron 883 that we covered above, the Night Rod was by no means an "entry-level" Harley, and it looked much better too. So, for a couple thousand bucks more than the going rate for a used 883, readers could get their hands on a much nicer bike from the same time period. The Night Rod came with the Revolution engine that displaced 1,247cc across twin cylinders, paired to a five-speed transmission.
Standout features on the Night Rod included its power output at 125 hp and 85 lb-ft of torque, its chrome-deleted look, five-spoke wheels, and amazing braking system with three 300mm discs. All in all, the Night Rod was overpriced when new, but it represents a pretty good deal at the moment, though not a lot of units are on sale.
2018-2020 Street 750
One of the most affordable entry points to the Harley-Davidson lineup in recent years has been the Street 750. The 2020 model was final production year for it, and came with a base MSRP of $8,099, which was a good deal even at the time. However, five years on, this legendary little bike is selling for around $4,000 on the used market. At the time of writing, we even found some models in the territory of about $3,500. For this price, buyers would get a fairly new Harley, with the Revolution V-twin engine, and pretty good fit and finish, considering the price.
That Revolution V-twin, while not the most powerful, was okay for the size of this bike, displacing 749cc. It was paired to a six-speed transmission, delivering the power through chain final drive. All in all, the engine delivered 44 lb-ft of torque, which was plenty for a bike that weighed just 505 pounds. Some might say that it was underpowered, but in our books, the Street 750 was a model that was perfectly positioned as an entry-level, beginner Harley; one that should still be around today.
2018-2020 Street 500
The Harley-Davidson Street 500 is basically the Street 750, but smaller. It comes with a squished-down version of the same Revolution engine, now displacing 492cc across its two cylinders. This mighty little engine is paired to a six-speed transmission that has chain final drive, and manages to output 30 lb-ft of torque. Given that the Street 500 only weighs 514 pounds, this is a fair amount of grunt, all things considered, so the bike is still fun to ride.
Just like the Street 750 that is its larger sibling, the 500 was discontinued in 2020, and prices for these models have since fallen. When new, a 2020 Street 500 would have come with a base MSRP of $7,399, which would have probably been the cheapest new Harley entry point at the time. However, now that the warranties on most of these units have expired, prices now hover about $3,500 — though upping the budget to $4,500 will bag buyers a much nicer-spec and condition unit.
2020-2023 Iron 1200
The Iron 1200 is the larger, much-improved sibling to the Iron 883 that we covered earlier, and it really is a big upgrade. For starters, the engine displacement has been increased by about 30%, coming in at 1,200cc on this model. It is also a version of the Evolution engine, but basically super sized. The powerplant comes with chain final drive and is paired to a five-speed transmission that manages a power output of 71 lb-ft of torque, which is available from just 3,500 RPM. When new, models from the 2020 to 2023 generations would have cost $9,999 — which was a fair price for the specs.
However, now that depreciation has done its thing, models from 2020 and up are currently selling for about $5,000 on the used market, making the Sportster 1200 a fantastic entry-point to the world of Harley-Davidson. While all of the models on this list have some amount of daily-drivability, the 1200 is best suited to the purpose. With its cafe racer aesthetics and single-person seat, it's a comfortable bike that will serve buyers for years to come.
2020-2024 FXST Softail Standard
And now we come to one of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles of all time — the Softail Standard with model code FXST. Similar to the Iron 883, the Softail prices have fallen mainly due to the volume of used units that are flooding the market at the moment. This is a good thing, as it gives prospective owners easier entry into what is (arguably) one of Harley's most prominent models. Because this line sold so well, even fairly recent model years have come down to sane price levels.
For instance, the MSRP on a 2020 FXST Softail Standard would have been $13,799 before options, and bikes from the same model year are currently selling for about $7,000. If buyers are willing to shop around and wait a while, they could snag one even cheaper. The engine on this line was the Milwaukee-Eight 107, coming in with a displacement of 1,746cc across two cylinders. This would have been mated to a six-speed transmission with belt final drive that made 99 lb-ft of torque. All that considered, when added to the great aftermarket support, dealer network, ease-of-maintenance, and availability of parts and labor, makes the Softail a no-brainer buy-in to the world of Harley.
2022-2024 Forty-Eight
The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is a relatively new model that is very closely related to the Iron 1200 Sportster that we covered above. When new, a 2022-2024 Forty-Eight would have cost buyers $12,699 as base MSRP, which was not a bad price; but at the same time it wasn't a mega-deal for a stripped-down bike. However, prices have now come to manageable levels, with these model years selling for about $7,500 on the used market; which is fantastic pricing for a reliable Harley that is not even four years old yet.
The engine on the Forty Eight is the Evolution, displacing a similar 1,202cc to the Sportster XL 1200, paired to a five-speed gearbox. This setup sends power to the wheel via chain final drive and manages to output 71 lb-ft of torque from just 3,500 RPM. And then there are the looks of the thing. If we had to describe the Forty-Eight in a word, that word would be menacing. For once, the chrome on the bike is actually tasteful and not in-your-face, and the chopped bobber aesthetic just adds to the desirability.
2020-2022 Roadster
The Roadster is a specific version of the Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup, an iconic bike in its own right. When new, Harley Roadsters made between 2020 and 2022 had a base MSRP of $11,949 before any markups and options, and this was money well spent. For just shy of $12,000, buyers got an improved ride with new forks, upgraded rear suspension, digital instrumentation on the dash, and of course, the trusty Evolution engine V-twin mounted at 45 degrees. This engine displaced 1,202cc and was paired to a five-speed transmission with chain final drive.
It managed to output 71 lb-ft of torque from 4,000 RPM, and was brought to a stop by dual disc brakes at the front and one at the rear. With all that said, prices for this generation of Roadster hover around the $7,500 mark, though older models (2017 and newer) will likely be a bit easier on the pocket. No matter which generation buyers choose, it's a unique motorcycle with a great aesthetic that won't break the bank.
2010-2015 Road King
The Road King is Harley's flagship long distance touring motorcycle, so it is a bit of a surprise that it has depreciated so heavily. Granted, one does have to go about a decade back to get a reasonable deal on one of these magnificent bikes, but it's well worth it. Between 2010 and 2015 the base MSRP for a Road King was almost $20,000, but with depreciation having done its thing, 2010 model years can be had for around $5,000, with 2015s going for about $8,000.
Now, daily-ing a Road King might not be the smartest idea, but as a secondary or weekend cruiser, very few bikes can even hold a candle to it. It has a Twin Cam 103 engine that displaces 1,690cc across two cylinders. This engine comes with a six-speed transmission that makes 102 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 RPM. The comfort on the Road King is also unmatched, being the best in the game.
Depending on the specification and how the previous owner modified the bikes, some come with backrests, heated seats, premium audio, extra lockable storage, and loads more. No matter what someone's riding preference may be, there's probably a used Road King out there that's perfect for them, and it's a purchase that no one regrets.
2015-2020 Tri Glide
Next up is a pretty unique Harley model, in that it is a three-wheeler. We're talking, of course, about the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide, specifically the models made and sold between 2015 and 2020. In recent years, the two main three-wheelers from Harley were the Trike Freewheeler, and the Tri-Glide Ultra. Both of these came with the same engine, which was the 103 Twin Cam High Output version from Milwaukee House. It displaced 1,690cc across two cylinders, was paired to a six-speed transmission, and produced 102 lb-ft of torque at 3,750 RPM while weighing a whopping 1,202 pounds.
It also had an electric reversing gear. These model years were not cheap to buy into at all, coming with a base MSRP of around $35,000 when new for a 2020 model. However, while it may be a curse for the seller, depreciation is a buyer's best friend. 2020 units can be had in the $24,000 range, which is a tidy little discount. Further, Tri Glide models from 2015 and 2016 can currently be had for about $19,000, which is not cheap at all; but it's still a sight better than the MSRP on these bikes.
2015 and later Street Glide
The Street Glide, especially those produced after 2015 have become best-sellers from Harley's lineup, which means the market is flooded with examples, just as with the Street 500 and Iron 883 models. This is good news for people who are looking to acquire one at a steep discount. The engine in this gorgeous model (for 2015) was the iconic high-output 103 Twin Cam, which displaced 1,690cc across two rumbling cylinders.
This would have come paired with a six-speed transmission with belt final drive, making 102 lb-ft of torque from just 3,500 RPM. When new, 2020 Street Glide would have had a base MSRP of $23,299; and these are currently selling for about $13,000. If buyers want to save a little more money, they can look at 2015 models (which had a base MSRP of $21,849) that are currently selling in the $9,000 range.
Either way, the value of these deals cannot be understated. A (rather premium) supremely comfortable Harley-Davidson bike that is also good-looking and fairly recent for under $10,000 sounds like a fairytale, given today's prices.