5 Of The Best-Sounding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Built

Harley-Davidson is famous among motorcycle brands for more than a few things: its muscular chopper motorcycles, long-standing history of innovation, and in-your-face road warrior attitude, to name a few. However, one factor that we may not think about much — one of the most important — is the overall style of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. And not just their appearance but, specifically, the way that they sound.

If someone asked you to think of "the sound of a motorcycle," there's a good chance the sound that comes to mind would be the snarling roar of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. These bikes are loud and proud, with each one offering a similar yet distinct sound profile to really help their riders stand out on the highway. All of Harley-Davidson's bikes sound awesome, and which you consider the best will depend largely on your own tastes. With that said, these are the Harley-Davidson bikes that we think sound the best.