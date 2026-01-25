Every Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Announced For 2026, And What They Cost

Harley-Davidson has been building motorcycles since 1903, and much has changed over the years. From a single-cylinder thumper built in a Milwaukee backyard to the sophisticated and beautiful cruising machines of today, Harley's story continues into 2026 with enhancements to its latest models.

The latest and greatest from the bar and shield brings innovations, more power, high-tech gadgets and gizmos, and some familiar models that aim to make your time on the road fun, safe, and satisfying.

We've run down the latest crop cultivated by the engineers in Milwaukee, sorted by price. Some of Harley's models haven't changed much from last year, while others offer new and interesting features. Note that each price is the starting price for its model. It won't take long to increase that number with options such as upgraded paint and other goodies, and if you hope to get into one of Harley's high-performance Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) or Liberty Edition lines, those premiums rise precipitously.