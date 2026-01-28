5 Harbor Freight Finds Shoppers Are Loving This January

One of the most popular additions to the Harbor Freight lineup has been the Icon Magnetic Tool Mat, a perfect example of how a product doesn't have to be complicated to be good. The mat is a simple 11-inch x 9-inch rectangle of double-sided, abrasion-resistant material with powerful magnets inside. This makes it a useful method for keeping tools, parts, and fasteners in place, without risk of them rolling away while you're under a car or getting lost somewhere inside an engine bay. The mat has earned acclaim because it can stick to curved surfaces and for its impressive holding power, allowing people to find all kinds of creative uses for it. For example, u/ForestmenMOCLover posted a photo of the mat stuck to a stainless steel fridge and used to hold three cast-iron pans on the Harbor Freight subreddit.

Add in the fact that these mats remain among the highest-rated Icon shop tools sold at Harbor Freight with a perfect 5 out of 5 customer review score, and it isn't all that surprising that customers have found them extremely desirable. These mats are still one of the most posted about items on the Harbor Freight subreddit, even in January. In fact, they have been selling so quickly that many customers have had trouble finding them in stock at their local stores. One Redditor ecstatically posted pictures of the recently purchased mats, stating that they managed to nab the last couple available in their local store. Another claimed that they drove over fifty miles to find some of these mats in early January, stating that "Between [four] stores, I found one store with [two] in stock, and they have been sold out since."