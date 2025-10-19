How Does Harbor Freight's 212cc Predator Engine Compare To Its Honda Clone?

Purchasing a small engine can be incredibly pricey. If you were to buy a Honda GX200 engine, for example, you'd be looking at spending over $450. Luckily, there are cheaper options available that are viable alternatives to name-brand products like the GX200. One of those is the 212cc Predator OHV horizontal-shaft gas-powered engine from Harbor Freight.

The $149.99 Predator engine can be used as a replacement for many different small engines, although it most closely resembles the Honda GX200. That said, there are many differences between them — beyond the price discrepancy — when you get into the particulars. This is not to say that one is better than the other, though. They are just different pieces of equipment, and one may better serve your needs than the other.

Right off the bat, the two engines have different displacements. The Predator is 212cc, whereas the Honda GX200 is 196cc. This size difference means that the Predator makes 6.5 hp, while the GX200 maxes out at 5.8 hp. On the flipside, the Honda engine outperforms Harbor Freight's engine in torque output, generating 9.1 lb-ft compared to the Predator's 8.1 lb-ft. Either engine should do a good job, depending on what you need an engine for, and whether horsepower or torque is the more important attribute.