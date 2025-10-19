How Does Harbor Freight's 212cc Predator Engine Compare To Its Honda Clone?
Purchasing a small engine can be incredibly pricey. If you were to buy a Honda GX200 engine, for example, you'd be looking at spending over $450. Luckily, there are cheaper options available that are viable alternatives to name-brand products like the GX200. One of those is the 212cc Predator OHV horizontal-shaft gas-powered engine from Harbor Freight.
The $149.99 Predator engine can be used as a replacement for many different small engines, although it most closely resembles the Honda GX200. That said, there are many differences between them — beyond the price discrepancy — when you get into the particulars. This is not to say that one is better than the other, though. They are just different pieces of equipment, and one may better serve your needs than the other.
Right off the bat, the two engines have different displacements. The Predator is 212cc, whereas the Honda GX200 is 196cc. This size difference means that the Predator makes 6.5 hp, while the GX200 maxes out at 5.8 hp. On the flipside, the Honda engine outperforms Harbor Freight's engine in torque output, generating 9.1 lb-ft compared to the Predator's 8.1 lb-ft. Either engine should do a good job, depending on what you need an engine for, and whether horsepower or torque is the more important attribute.
Other differences and similarities between the Honda and Harbor Freight engines
The differences between the Honda GX200 and the Harbor Freight Predator 212cc engine don't stop at their respective power outputs. The overall sizes of these two engines are different, even if those differences are minimal at best. For example, the Honda engine has a fuel tank capacity of 3.1 liters, while the Predator engine has an ever-so-slightly larger tank at 3.4 liters. In the opposite direction, the GX200 weighs slightly more than the Predator, with a dry weight of 35 pounds compared to 34 pounds. The Honda engine also takes a bit more oil, requiring 0.63 quarts. The Predator tops out at 0.5 quarts.
In terms of design and use, though, the two engines have plenty of similarities. Both of them have a recoil starter and rotate counterclockwise, though the coils that you pull to start the engines are on opposite sides. Both take unleaded gasoline, making them simple to run. More than anything, though, the Honda GX200 and Harbor Freight Predator can power the same pieces of equipment, from pressure washers to lawnmowers and more. Harbor Freight explicitly labels the Predator as a suitable replacement for the Honda GX200. Ultimately, the choice is up to you. However, Harbor Freight's product means that, if you have a piece of equipment like a pressure washer that comes with a Honda engine, you'll have an affordable option for replacing it if necessary.