6 Top User-Rated Pressure Washers With Honda Engines
Purchasing a pressure washer powered by a Honda engine isn't hard to do, and Home Depot has quite a few you can pick from. On top of that, it's easy to find picks with high user scores at prices that won't break the bank. If you're an avid Home Depot shopper, you've no doubt seen the name Ryobi as it's one of the in-house brands available from the retail giant. It's also a brand that has a few washers housing a Honda engine on the inside.
If Ryobi isn't what you're looking for, you can spend a bit extra to pick up something from Simpson, and if you've an even higher budget you can look at the DeWalt pressure washers. Whatever the case, there's washers available at many different price points that still have the Honda engine you're looking for. Each washer is backed up by good user scores on Home Depot's website, so there's not much to worry about in terms of quality. A more in-depth explanation of how each of these washers were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi 3100 PSI 2.3 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer
This Ryobi 3,100 PSI pressure washer is powered by the Honda GCV167 engine, so while it's not the most powerful engine on the list, it's enough for cleaning off your driveway and the sides of your house. You can pick it up from Home Depot for $399, where it comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty on the washer and a two-year warranty for the Honda engine. The 35-foot hose gives you a lot of versatility as you won't have to move the machine around too much while using it.
With more than 120 user reviews on Ryobi's website, this Ryobi washer has a 4.7 out of five score. There doesn't appear to be any glaring problems with the model, outside of one reviewer saying it started overheating after using it only twice. As circumstances and regularity of use will differ across the board, it's important to take advantage of warranties when they're offered.
Ryobi 3300 PSI 2.5 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer
Another Ryobi option, the 3,300 PSI pressure washer, boasts a Honda GCV200 motor, so it has some more power than the other. This power comes at the increased price of $449. Ryobi says this is good for cleaning driveways and homes, much like the 3,100 PSI option, but the added power helps it tackle paint prep too.
Like the other Ryobi washer, this purchase includes a three-year warranty for the washer and a two-year warranty for the Honda motor. The hose has much more length here too as it's 50 feet long compared to 35 for the less expensive washer. User scores come in at 4.1 out of five for over 2,000 reviews on Home Depot's website. Some reviews mention this particular model leaking oil, and it's a big reason why the user score isn't as high as it could be. If this still seems to be the model most appropriate for you, that lengthy warranty might come in handy.
Simpson 3300 PSI 2.5 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer
Leaving Ryobi behind, you have the option of going for a Simpson pressure washer that's powered by the Honda GX200 engine for a regular price of $599.99 from Home Depot — it has occasionally been on sale for less. Although it's a different motor than Ryobi's 3,300 PSI washer, it's still a 196cc motor. While the 25-foot hose seems like a steep step down in spec, the Simpson power washer makes up for it in different ways. The steel frame is durable while the hose is flexible and abrasion resistant according to the manufacturer.
Buyers of the Simpson pressure washer are pleased with the purchase overall as it holds a 4.4 out of five user score on Home Depot's website, with more than 990 ratings. Like the Ryobi pressure washer, there are some reviewers noting the machine started leaking oil as time went by. If you run into issues like that, the manufacturer's warranty covers the frame for 10 years, the pump for five, and the engine for three.
Be Power Equipment 3800 PSI 3.5 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer
While it might be the least known brand on the list, the Be Power Equipment 3,800 PSI pressure washer has a 4.9 out of five user score on Home Depot's website with more than 50 reviews. This rating puts it at the highest of everything on the list, and it's powered by the Honda GX270 motor. It has a 50-foot hose that is on par with some of the more expensive pressure washers while also being a tad cheaper. This one is available from Home Depot for $1,099.
A big thing separating this washer from some of the others is the warranty. The Be Power Equipment is covered by a three-year warranty, which is still solid, but we see some of the others have specific parts covered by their own warranties. It's not the end of the world by any means, but it's important to note the difference. Like the other high-powered washers, this one's effective on siding, driveways, and paint prep.
DeWalt 3800 PSI 3.5 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer
DeWalt is another popular tool brand you can find at Home Depot, but places like Ace Hardware and Lowe's are also options if you have other stores that are closer. DeWalt's 3,800 PSI pressure washer is powered by the Honda GX270 engine and it costs $1,229.99 at Home Depot. This firmly brings it up a tier from the other washers in price, but there are some things it does to set itself apart from the competition.
For starters, the 270cc Honda engine is bigger and stronger than everything previously shown on the list. At 3,800 PSI and 3.5 gallons per minute, this pressure washer is simply more capable than the others, and it's priced accordingly. It has a 4.5 out of five rating on Home Depot's website with 230 reviews and counting. Reviewers don't have a lot of negative things to say about it — it's powerful and can be used for several hours at a time. A three-year limited warranty is offered for the engine, five for the pump, and 10 for the frame.
Simpson 4200 PSI 4.0 GPM Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer
While Ryobi targets a more budget-friendly tier, Simpson scales from both affordable and expensive. The Simpson 4,200 PSI pressure washer costs $1,399.99 from Home Depot, and it houses the Honda GX390 engine. The 389cc motor is a powerful one, and that's evidenced by the 4,200 PSI and four gallons per minute this pressure washer is capable of. The 50-foot hose gives it a lot of versatility, something very nice to have considering the washer weighs 133 lbs. The weight could even be higher but the aluminum frame keeps it lighter than if it were constructed with steel.
The pressure washer has a familiar warranty offered that covers the engine for three years, the pump for five, and the frame for 10. While there's a steep price tag, user reviews still look at the Simpson washer fondly. It has a 4.3 out of five user score on Home Depot's website, with more than 660 reviews.
Why were these six pressure washers picked?
All six of the pressure washers here have high user scores, are readily available from Home Depot, and all feature Honda engines. While Ryobi is a Home Depot exclusive brand you can't find at Lowe's, that's not the case for the other brands. You have your pick between Ryobi, DeWalt, Simpson, and the lesser-known Be Power Equipment for pressure washers. No matter the case, these are all well-received from buyers and all of them have lengthy warranties that should give you good peace of mind in the event anything goes wrong. Importantly, these are all cold water pressure washers, so don't run hot water through your Ryobi washer or any of the other brands.
You'll see as the motor gets stronger and the PSI gets higher, the price goes up too. It's important to know what you need your pressure washer for because not everybody needs the power the higher-end washers provide. For a lot of people, sticking with the Ryobi washers is just fine and a good way to keep the budget down while still getting the job done. It might be the cheapest brand on the list, but it's still one of the best major pressure washer brands around.