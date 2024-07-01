Can You Run Hot Water Through A Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer?

Pressure washers can be a good way to deal with heavy amounts of dirt (and other undesirable detritus), but it can be tough to figure out which one is best for you. There are a plethora of models out there from almost as many different brands, including Ryobi's ongoing run of electric washers. Electric pressure washers, in particular, are often a good fit for the average household as they tend to be more affordable, quieter, and lighter than their gas counterparts. But how do they handle hot water?

Some pressure washers are indeed capable of handling hot water, and pressure washing with higher temperatures can be beneficial. Higher temperatures are able to clean up tough oil and grease that a cold pressure washer couldn't. The thing is, not all washers can withstand excessively hot water, and pushing them outside of those parameters is usually not a very good idea.