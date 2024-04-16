The Ryobi 2700 PSI Pressure Washer Has Gone Electric: What To Know Before You Buy

A majority of users have thoroughly enjoyed the Ryobi 2700 PSI 1.1 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer, with the tool sporting a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average on Ryobi's website. But it hasn't been a winner with everyone. Easily the biggest complaint from buyers has been the lack of clear assembly instructions from Ryobi.

Whereas the gas-powered option required no assembly, Ryobi's electric pressure washer does take some time to put together. User @RogerFred shared that Ryobi's vague series of instructions made assembling the pressure washer all the more confusing. "I was a bit disappointed when I took it out of the box and some key assembly components were missing," they shared. "The assembly instructions only provide an illustration to assemble the handle and no information on installing the storage bracket and wheels." Others experienced similar trouble with attaching the wheels, such as @feldie47 who commented, "If you don't know what the washer, stub axle and strangely shaped cotter pin is for, then you may have issues installing the wheels. Does Ryobi think everyone who buys their power washer comes with a mechanic's mindset?"

While many were frustrated by the Ryobi's vagueness, others weren't as bothered. Praising the power tool's ease of use and convenience, user @Stu C also noted that, "No, the instructions aren't the best but if you've put almost anything together in your entire life, you'll be able to figure out the steps that the instructions don't include!" As it seems, your overall experience with assembling similar items will determine how easy piecing this device together will be.