Rechargeable Battery Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
Batteries might not seem like a household commodity that you need to form an opinion about. That is, unless you have a collection of high-tech devices like security cameras, digital cameras, or even your Bluetooth mouse. In that case, you probably have some thoughts about what batteries perform best or, more accurately, last the longest. Thinking about what happens to disposable batteries may also inspire you to turn to rechargeable varieties.
When it comes to non-rechargeable batteries, there are some differences between lithium and alkaline varieties, and it makes sense to feel like you have to splurge a bit to get longer-lasting power. Of course, when it comes to those times when it's more cost-effective to use rechargeable batteries, you still want to know you'll get some bang for your buck.
We came up with a methodology for ranking the best rechargeable battery brands based on consumer reviews and industry recommendations. Stay tuned after the very best battery brand for more on the methodology behind our picks — and keep in mind that even the "worst" battery brands still have a review rating of 4.5 stars or higher.
Granicell
Amazon has a ton of battery brands on offer. Although you might not have heard of them all before, the reviews tend to speak for themselves. Granicell batteries have an overall good reputation on Amazon, with the highest-rated rechargeable AA batteries we found earning 4.5 stars. The reason Granicell holds the very worst spot on our ranking list is the fact that the star rating is about all it's got going for it.
The brand doesn't have nearly as many reviews as competitors, with just over 1,000 reviews on the 24-pack of AA batteries we checked out. Speaking of reviews, while the average rating is relatively high, there are, of course, plenty of negative reviews to outweigh the 5-star ones. Some customers had issues with charging the batteries, which are meant to be rechargeable up to 1,300 times. Other reviewers say the 2800 mAh capacity is too high an estimate.
We also couldn't find much social support in terms of industry recommendations. If you want to check them out for yourself, Granicell batteries are available on Amazon in a variety of package sizes ranging from four to 28 batteries. Some packages come with a charger, too.
Ldsmnli
Ldsmnli could very well be a brand you've never heard of, unless you've browsed rechargeable batteries on Amazon. Ldsmnli is a Chinese brand that makes everything from batteries and chargers to charging cabinets and solar umbrellas. Ldsmnli batteries have a pretty good reputation on Amazon, but it's the relative lack of reviews that bumps them down into nearly-worst territory.
Fewer than 50 ratings on a product might give most consumers pause (as it did us). However, the best-rated Ldsmnli battery listing earned 4.9 out of five stars on Amazon. The brand's 2800 mWh batteries (the orange and white ones; other colors signify different mWh ratings) are also an overall pick on Amazon and are supposed to last for 1,000 recharge cycles. That said, we didn't see any industry experts lauding the brand or its batteries, which means we can't weigh it more positively.
Ldsmnli has a variety of battery products available on Amazon, but the best-rated product we found was a listing for a four-pack or eight-pack of rechargeable 2800 mWh batteries. Each battery uses a USB-C plug to charge, unlike other varieties that clip into a charging base.
KeepSync
KeepSync has some great reviews on Amazon, but it's another rechargeable battery brand that needs more social proof for us to highly recommend it. Of all the KeepSync listings we looked at, the highest-rated was 4.8 stars out of five, but there were fewer than 100 reviews in total. As great as the overall review rating is, industry experts may not have heard of KeepSync, because we didn't find that it was ranked well in other places.
However, according to consumer reviews, the claim of 400 working hours per charge may be accurate. Many customers say the brand is worth the price, though not everyone was impressed, given that the score wasn't a full five stars. A couple of reviews did note some problems, like the inability to hold a charge while being stored, and a finicky charging cable.
Similar to other brands, KeepSync notes a recharge count of 1,000-plus uses, and each battery has a USB-C port for charging. The brand promotes a 2900 mWh rating, and this particular model of battery (the best-rated the brand has) comes in packs of four, six, or 12 on Amazon.
Bonai
Bonai batteries are not the highest-performing in our ranking, but they do have a few thousand reviews that are mostly positive. The top-rated Bonai rechargeable battery listing we found had a rating of 4.4, with the score coming from a total of over 6,000 reviews. However, like other lesser-known brands, Bonai hasn't turned many heads, and the only social proof is that of the customer reviews on Amazon.
Those 6,000-plus customer reviews tended to agree that Bonai's 2800 mAh rechargeable batteries performed well enough. However, some reviews pointed out both charging and longevity issues. The brand says you can use the batteries for 1,200 cycles, but with subpar charging, it seems some consumers will achieve far fewer cycles. In some industry tests, such as Wirecutter's, Bonai batteries underperformed when compared to their mAh rating.
Some reviews also complained that the batteries were not a standard size, which would clearly be a compatibility issue with many battery-powered devices. Others had negative sentiment toward the overall functionality. In terms of functionality and range, Bonai batteries come in different capacities, but the highest-rated Amazon listing was the 2800 mAh variety (they are black — other capacities are blue, gold, or white).
Tenergy
Tenergy batteries were the first brand I recognized while organizing our ranking. I've used many Tenergy batteries in my own devices — including both AA and AAA sizes — but my anecdotal experiences didn't factor into our ranking. Personally, I felt that other brands performed better than Tenergy, so it's not my favorite. Despite the highest Tenergy battery listing having 4.5 stars on Amazon, we found there weren't many reviews to go off of, when lining up our ranking.
With fewer than 2,000 reviews to vouch for it, Tenergy didn't score high on our ranking. Though the brand does carry the Amazon's Choice tag, there were plenty of other brands with better ratings, and more of them. That doesn't mean Tenergy had a ton of bad reviews, and in fact, most people were happy with the quality and longevity; The recharge range is up to 1,200 cycles.
Of the reviews available, most were generally positive, but various reviews mentioned the size as a negative; Tenergy rechargeable AA batteries are said to have a different diameter than standard AA batteries. Charge retention was also a common complaint in customer reviews. The highest-rated Tenergy rechargeable battery listing on Amazon was a 24-pack (you can also get anywhere from four to 120 in a bundle) of 2500 mAh capacity NiMH batteries.
Rayovac
It might surprise battery loyalists to find out that Rayovac is ranked middling-to-low on our list. Despite being very well-known, it seems that Rayovac's strong suit is disposable batteries, not rechargeable ones. As such, the handful of listings we found for Rayovac rechargeable AA batteries topped out at 4.6 stars out of five, with only around 8,000 reviews in total.
Rayovac is one of the lower-ranked brands with a higher price point, compared to other batteries we ranked. Despite the higher cost, Rayovac's rechargeable AAs carry a lower energy capacity than cheaper and better-rated batteries. The brand compares its 1,350 mAh rechargeable NiMH AA batteries to its 1,350 mAh disposable alkaline variety, saying the former are supposed to last up to twice as long as the latter.
A potential highlight is that Rayovac batteries fit in any Rayovac branded charger, which is handy if you're not into USB-C charging your AA batteries. Overall, positive reviews praised Rayovac's quality and value for the money, despite price and capacity drawbacks. Complaints included the overall battery life and durability, which may be understandable given that Rayovac touts a 400-recharge limit for its batteries. The best-rated Rayovac rechargeable batteries come in AA, AAA, and 9V varieties on Amazon.
Ladda
Since most major battery brands are available on Amazon, that was how we began researching and ranking rechargeable battery brands. However, in our research, we found that at least one industry expert recommended a brand that's only available in, of all places, Ikea stores. Although you can find plenty of Ikea tech for home office, you might be surprised that Ladda batteries enjoy some celebrity online. In fact, CNN tested Ladda batteries and labeled them among their top three as the best budget rechargeable batteries.
For one thing, though some brands couldn't scrape together 100 reviews on Amazon, Ikea's in-house batteries have over 1,000. The best-selling battery option under the Ladda brand is a four-pack of 2,450 mAh capacity AAs. A 4.6 rating out of five stars suggests consumers appreciate the quality and value of Ladda batteries, while middling reviews suggest longevity is a concern.
While yes, there is some Ikea tech to steer clear of, the rechargeable batteries might be a safe bet. You can get Ladda batteries in-store or online at Ikea; A few varieties are available, including AA, AAA, and packages with chargers.
HiQuick
HiQuick may not be a big-name brand, but it has earned some fame thanks to the performance of its AA rechargeable batteries. The highest-rated HiQuick rechargeable battery listing on Amazon earned 4.6 stars out of five, with a few thousand reviews confirming the quality, functionality, and value are all pretty darn good.
Another vote in favor of HiQuick batteries is the fact that the New York Times' Wirecutter also ranked them as one of the top two picks (more on the other top pick later). In Wirecutter's tests, HiQuick 2,800 mAh batteries performed very well, with a measured capacity of 2868 mAh. In comparison, other brands underperformed when matched against their rated capacity.
Of course, not all the reviews were positive on Amazon, with some consumers having negative thoughts on battery life, charge retention, and capacity. Some also complained about battery size in terms of fit with chargers and in devices. The best-rated HiQuick batteries we found were the 2,800 mAh capacity AAs (in either a 16-pack or a pack of eight) on Amazon.
Powerowl
Powerowl was the first brand to lean toward best on our list, while standing on its own with proof from product reviews. With over 35,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5, Powerowl earned itself a safe spot on our list of the best rechargeable battery brands. After all, tens of thousands of reviews can't be wrong, right?
Reviewers tend to praise Powerowl batteries for the overall battery quality, value for the money, and the amount of power they can provide. There is some negative sentiment toward capacity and charge rate, however — proving that no battery is perfect. Some reviews also complained about charge time, so if you get these batteries, make sure to allow plenty of time for recharging between uses.
Going off of consumer reviews, Powerowl may be a safe bet, though we would love to see some field tests to confirm those positive reviews. The highest-rated Powerowl battery listing we found on Amazon was a 20-pack of 2,800 mAh.
Energizer
Energizer is often thought of as the best overall battery brand, and that might be partly because it's so well-known. After all, who hasn't seen — and believed in — the Energizer bunny? Plus, Energizer boasts a unique claim to fame; The brand says its rechargeable batteries are the world's first to be made with 22 percent recycled materials. Not only that, but reviewers tend to love these batteries, with the highest Energizer rechargeable battery rating coming in at 4.6 stars out of five, based on over 72,000 reviews.
Not only does Energizer please most consumers, but it's also gotten some positive feedback from industry experts at CNN. The organization's testing revealed that Energizer batteries had a higher capacity than they were rated for. The catch is that the high cost per battery probably outweighs the benefits for most consumers.
In general, customers seem to agree that the battery quality is great, and most don't seem to mind the price. For the average user, however, the price may be the most off-putting thing about Energizer rechargeable batteries.
Duracell
Duracell is ranked toward the better end of our list thanks to the staggering amount of reviews (over 62,000 of them), and the brand's impressive rating of 4.8 stars out of five. Along with brand recognition, Duracell's batteries have a few other things going for it. For one thing, Duracell says its batteries are guaranteed to last 10 years in storage, or for 400 charges. The batteries should also last a year in storage without losing their charge.
We didn't come across any other battery brands with guarantees, though you will, of course, need to do a little legwork for Duracell to make things right should your batteries fail the test. That said, Wirecutter's testing did establish that Duracell's AAAs had the lowest discharge rate of the group they tested (which also included Amazon Basics, Energizer, and Panasonic Enloop batteries).
Either way, most consumers are pretty happy with Duracell's rechargeable batteries, with quality and functionality as two highlights. The four-pack of AA batteries (other packages are also available, some with chargers included) that comes with an Amazon's Choice tag is the highest-rated we could find on Amazon.
Amazon Basics
Rechargeable AA batteries could very well be the Amazon Basics gaming accessory to buy, based on their performance in our ranking. Amazon Basics was the most-reviewed battery brand we found online, with over 174,000 reviews averaging 4.4 stars on its best-performing AA battery listing.
Amazon Basics may be a no-brainer for a lot of consumers, mostly because of the price and brand recognition. That said, Amazon Basics batteries did perform well in CNN's testing, outpacing their energy rating by a few hundred mAh. Budget-friendliness are a highlight with Amazon's lower-power rating batteries, and the fact that they come pre-charged could also be seen as a positive.
Consumers tend to agree that Amazon Basics batteries are good quality and are cost-effective. Some drawbacks include the charge rate, overall battery life, and power retention, however. Anecdotally, my rechargeable AAs from Amazon Basics haven't kept up for as long as my EBLs, so I understand those reviewers' concerns. Overall, the 8-pack of 2,000 mAh batteries were the highest- and most-rated we found on Amazon.
Panasonic Eneloop Pro
Back in the olden days of CD players that were only portable if you wore JNCO jeans with pockets large enough, I remember using Panasonic batteries. These days, the big rechargeable battery brand under Panasonic is Eneloop. While basic rechargeable Eneloop batteries get great reviews, the highest-performing and most lauded of the brand's lineup is the Eneloop Pro, the black batteries.
Another CNN-endorsed pick, Eneloop Pro batteries ranked as the very best, outpacing Ladda and EBL batteries, among others. CNN's testing found that Eneloop Pro batteries had the best combination of capacity and run time. The batteries also had an actual capacity that was higher than their advertised rating of 2,500 mAh minimum. Customers had great things to say overall, rating the quality and battery life high. However, some were conflicted over charge retention and value for the money.
Understanding how long rechargeable batteries keep a charge could help temper expectations with any rechargeable battery, but Eneloop's real-world performance over at CNN is a plus. You can find Eneloop Pro batteries in 8-packs on Amazon.
EBL
While the author's personal anecdotes mean nothing rankings-wise, I was pleased to discover that EBL batteries not only earn great reviews, but also perform well in real-world tests. In terms of online consumer reviews, the highest-rated Amazon listing for EBL batteries, the 2,800 mAh variety, had 4.5 stars and over 24,000 ratings.
Not only did consumers generally agree that EBL batteries are reliable and a good value for the money, but Wirecutter and CNN both ranked them highly, too. Wirecutter awarded 2,800 mAh EBL batteries its top spot, praising their longevity in different devices. CNN awarded EBL Li-Ion AA batteries its best label for that particular category, if you'd rather seek those out rather than the Ni-MH AAs we evaluated online.
In my opinion, the price is also right with EBL batteries, as they are far cheaper than some other big-name brands that also come highly recommended for performance. As someone who's enthusiastic about technology and, thus, needs a lot of batteries on hand (particularly for her Bluetooth mouse), I rely on EBL AAs nearly daily. Apparently, I'm not the only one who does!
Methodology
Our methodology involved three measures. One measure was the average review score each battery brand received via consumer reviews. In most cases, these were Amazon reviews; The only exception was for Ladda batteries, which are only available at Ikea or the store's website.
The second measure was the total number of reviews a particular brand had — we looked at the highest number of reviews on the most-reviewed branded product to rank the brand overall. Finally, we looked at industry recommendations, taking the New York Times Wirecutter's and CNN's word for it when it came to their recommendations, after reviewing their testing methods and reviews. Personal anecdotes from the writer were included, but did not factor into the ranking system.