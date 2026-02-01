Rechargeable Battery Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Batteries might not seem like a household commodity that you need to form an opinion about. That is, unless you have a collection of high-tech devices like security cameras, digital cameras, or even your Bluetooth mouse. In that case, you probably have some thoughts about what batteries perform best or, more accurately, last the longest. Thinking about what happens to disposable batteries may also inspire you to turn to rechargeable varieties.

When it comes to non-rechargeable batteries, there are some differences between lithium and alkaline varieties, and it makes sense to feel like you have to splurge a bit to get longer-lasting power. Of course, when it comes to those times when it's more cost-effective to use rechargeable batteries, you still want to know you'll get some bang for your buck.

We came up with a methodology for ranking the best rechargeable battery brands based on consumer reviews and industry recommendations. Stay tuned after the very best battery brand for more on the methodology behind our picks — and keep in mind that even the "worst" battery brands still have a review rating of 4.5 stars or higher.