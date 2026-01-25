The 5 Best Camera Accessories For Your Smartphone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With comically large lenses and crowded camera systems becoming the norm, it's no surprise that smartphone photography and videography have come a long way. Camera-centric phones like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra or the Vivo X200 Pro come with 1-inch sensors and multiple optical zoom options, allowing for detailed photography even in poorly lit environments. Of course, the more common flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra sport industry-leading cameras as well.

In fact, it's difficult to capture bad images with capable modern hardware — but you can always strive to produce better-looking photos with your smartphone. Apart from finding the right settings and adopting composition guidelines, you can improve your phone camera's output by using external accessories. We're talking gadgets like tripods, ring lights, or external microphones that stretch the quality of production beyond what a smartphone on its own can accomplish.

There are various add-ons you can pair with your phone, but sticking to gear of high quality will ensure that it is complementing your phone's hardware and not working against it. Based on reviews by experts in the industry, here are five smartphone accessories that can level up your camera game. You can find more about our methodology at the end of this read.