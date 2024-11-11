5 Top-Rated iPhone Camera Lens Attachments To Help Get The Most Out Of Your Photos
The evolution of smartphones over the years is best visualized when we see the kind of photos and videos these devices can churn out. The iPhone 7 popularized the trend of using two cameras at the rear, and before long, smartphones with multiple sensors became the norm. Even budget-oriented devices often sneak in a macro or depth sensor to attract buyers — while flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are known for making the most out of their hardware.
The iPhone has long been hailed as one of the best options for those who need a reliable camera experience, and the latest phones from Apple enjoy a combination of wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. Despite features from digital cameras that we won't see in smartphones, there exists a niche for accessories geared towards enhancing the camera you already own. One of the most effective ways to try out new photography and videography styles on your phone is by clipping on one of the many camera lens attachments available.
These accessories either screw on top of your smartphone's camera using groves in a case, or use a simple clip-on mechanism for quicker point-and-shoot solutions. Based on popularity and user ratings, we have compiled a list of the best iPhone camera lens attachments you can buy on Amazon.
Moment 14mm Fisheye Lens
Moment is a reputable brand that has been in the camera business for a while now, and its mobile-friendly accessories are often an easy recommendation. The Moment 14mm Fisheye Lens that retails at $99 can help you capture wider images using your iPhone. The lens has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with several customers praising its sharpness and build quality.
Moment claims this fisheye lens provides an additional 50-degrees of field of view compared to the iPhone's ultrawide camera — making it a viable option when capturing images or videos in compact spaces. This lens snaps on your iPhone's regular wide-angle lens, which could yield higher-quality photos compared to the ultrawide shooter.
It comes in two variants, each designed with a different mounting system. If you have an iPhone 14 or newer, the T-Series Moment Fisheye Lens is the one to go for, while the older M-Series mount accommodates older iPhones. It's worth noting that you still need to buy a compatible Moment case, or their universal lens mount to be able to attach this lens to your iPhone. While this adds additional cost, Moment's ecosystem consists of several other options that are usually cross-compatible — which is something you might appreciate later down the road.
SmallRig 1.55XT Anamorphic Lens
SmallRig is another well-regarded name in this space that manufactures some essential camera accessories like tripods, lighting equipment, and cages. Its lineup of accessories geared towards smartphones is growing too, with the SmallRig 1.55XT Anamorphic Lens offering a familiar cinematic look to videos captured on your iPhone. Anamorphic lenses were first utilized to make better use of the wider film area in 35mm frames — but the distinct characteristics of this lens have made it a popular option among cinematographers.
Apart from outputting a noticeably wider image, anamorphic lenses produce lens flares that appear as horizontal lines. This 2.76:1 lens is designed to be attached to the regular wide-angle lens of your iPhone and can be mounted on a compatible cage using a T mount. The lens has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon and is well-built using an aluminum alloy.
Additionally, the lens is compatible with 67mm threaded filters, allowing you to attach components like black mist or ND filters — similar to how you would stack them on top of a traditional camera lens on a digital camera. For an asking price of $110, you get a carrying pouch, lens cover, magnetic baseplate, and the anamorphic lens itself. The magnetic base makes it easy for you to snap the lens on and off without disturbing the steadiness of the mount. Also included with the purchase is a universal clip to mount the lens on any phone, with or without a cage.
Moment 58mm Tele Lens
There are a lot of things you can do using the iPhone camera app, like switching to the cinematic mode, or start recording a video quickly by holding down the shutter button. The more expensive Pro models of the iPhone feature a dedicated telephoto lens, allowing you to zoom optically without compromising on image quality. If you own a regular non-Pro iPhone, unfortunately, you only get to alternate between the wide and ultrawide-angle lenses. This is where the Moment 58mm Tele Lens comes in, and lets you capture photos and videos with 2x magnification with no loss of quality.
If you do own an iPhone with a telephoto lens, you can multiply its magnification even higher using this lens by Moment. With close to 1,200 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this is one of the most popular camera lens attachments you can buy for your iPhone. The lens is made out of aerospace grade metal, and comes with a carrying case and lens cover for shielding it against scratches and other damage.
It retails at $99, and just like the Moment fisheye option, this 58mm tele lens makes use of either the T-Series or M-Series mount, depending on your iPhone's model. You still require a compatible mounting mechanism or one of Moment's phone cases in order to attach this lens to your iPhone.
Xenvo Pro Lens Kit
It's true that offerings from brands like Moment and SmallRig are known for their image quality and robust build, but not everyone is willing to shell out a hundred dollars just for some clip-on lens attachments for their iPhone. For those who still want to mess around with external camera lenses that bring different styles to their images, the Xenvo Pro Lens Kit is a steal at $40. At less than half the price of a Moment or SmallRig lens, you get not one, but two attachments with the Xenvo kit.
The 0.45x wide-angle lens lets you capture more in frame, and is especially useful for devices that lack the ultrawide camera, like the iPhone SE or XR. The macro lens offers magnification up to 15 times, unlocking an entirely new style of photography to explore. Since you will be moving in incredibly close to objects when shooting in the macro mode, the provided clip-on mini LED light can help dramatically. It can be recharged, albeit through a micro-USB port — but Xenvo at least packs in a charging cable.
The best part about the Xenvo Pro Lens Kit is that it makes use of a built-in clip mechanism, meaning you can mount this on virtually any smartphone without the need to purchase an additional cage or phone case. The product has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.1-star rating overall — making it the most popular iPhone camera lens attachment on this list.
Keywing 3-in-1 Phone Lens Kit
At just $30, the Keywing 3-in-1 Phone Lens Kit is one of the best affordable camera lens attachments you can buy for your iPhone. The product has a 3.9-star rating on Amazon, with nearly 3,500 reviews. While you do make some compromises with overall image quality, you get a total of three lens attachments — a fisheye, an ultrawide, and a macro lens.
The 120-degree ultrawide-angle lens can help capture more subjects in the frame, while the 20x macro attachment is perfect for close-up photography. The 198-degree field of view that you get with the fisheye lens produces dramatically wide results in a circular frame, which a style many prefer. All three lenses are made out of aluminum and glass, and you get a protective pouch to carry these around.
Like the Xenvo lens kit, these lenses by Keywing latch onto your iPhone through a clip-on mechanism — so you don't need to worry about spending extra for a dedicated case or a phone cage. Clip-on lenses like these, while versatile, usually end up being a touch difficult to align and might produce slightly worse-looking images compared to lenses by Moment or SmallRig that use complex mounting systems to ensure the best fit. Still, if all you're looking for is some experimenting and casual photography, the Keywing 3-in-1 Phone Lens Kit is a great start.