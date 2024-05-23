How To Take Pictures Of The Northern Lights With Your Smartphone

While the science behind the cause of the northern lights is complex, the actual phenomena in action is hailed as one of nature's most beautiful moments. For better or for worse, humanity prefers to capture every second of existence through the digital eyes in our pockets — and with how mesmerizing the northern lights are, we don't blame anyone whose first instinct is to reach for their smartphones.

Computational photography has come a long way in recent years and has enabled individuals to use smartphones to take the best photos. Improvements in not just camera hardware, but also on-device processing can yield great images in every situation, regardless of the lighting conditions. But capturing the northern lights on a phone is not something most people are habituated to. Is it even possible, and if so, what camera settings would produce the best images?

Both Android and iOS devices have more than capable hardware and software processing prowess to snap memories as unforgettable as these — and here is how you can encapsulate the beauty of the northern lights as a shareable file format on your phone.