5 Ways You Should Never Use Dielectric Grease

Dielectric grease is supremely helpful, but often misunderstood. The compound has all sorts of applications, including on automobiles, in electrical work, and basically anywhere else where electricity flows. At its core, it's a silicone-based non-conductive compound that seals off electrical components from the outside world. That may seem simple enough, but the rules around dielectric grease are often misinterpreted, and that has led to decades of assertions and use that, while may not always harmful, are also not always correct.

Even today, Reddit is chock full of people asking about dielectric grease, its applications, and its use. If you read the comment sections for any of those posts, you'll often have people with conflicting information and opinions, which makes learning about this super useful grease even more difficult, which is interesting to think about considering your car probably has a pound of the stuff strewn about its various components. For the most part, dielectric grease is simply there to keep water and dirt away from electrical connections, but it's a little more complicated than that.

So, if you want some extra information about dielectric grease and how to use, here is a list of things that you should avoid doing that will get you the maximum result from your dielectric grease. It's not easy to mess up with dielectric grease, which is why these rumors have been around for so long, but it helps to avoid doing these things anyway.