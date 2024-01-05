Dielectric Grease: What It Is, And What It's Used For

Dielectric grease isn't the name of an evil supervillain, and it's not a coroner's shorthand for someone's cause of death (in this case, by electricity). It is, however, a type of grease used on a variety of things, from traffic lights to marine applications and, yes, on your automobile.

In fact, it's so versatile that while it is mainly used to protect and insulate electrical components, it can also be used as wheel-bearing grease. As with most lubricants, dielectric grease is made from multiple components, including a silicone base and a thickener. It typically looks like an opaque white gel but, depending on the manufacturer, can take on a slightly translucent grayish appearance.

Dielectric grease is sometimes called tune-up grease and is typically used to protect against corrosion. Despite its relationship to electricity, it does not conduct electrical current. Instead, it acts as an insulator that repels moisture and helps to keep other harmful elements (i.e., dirt and debris) away from a connection so as not to rust prematurely.

The most common uses for dielectric grease are on battery terminals (and may help your car's battery from draining so fast), spark plug boots, bulb sockets, trailer connectors, and other electrical connections. It doesn't harm plastic or rubber components, and thanks to its silicone-based composition, it won't get hard, freeze, dry out, or melt, making it ideal for applying to rubber gaskets and will help prevent them from drying and cracking.