How To Properly Lubricate Spark Plugs With Dielectric Grease Change Site
As you likely know, internal combustion engines that run on gasoline rely on spark plugs to initiate the ignition process. A high-voltage current is sent through the spark plugs, allowing them to ignite the air-fuel mixture, and hey presto! Internal combustion. That's the gist of it, anyway. Generally, spark plugs work fine without any assistance; they just need to be replaced frequently.
If you're into cars, you've probably heard of, and possibly been intrigued by, the idea of adding dielectric grease to your spark plugs. For those who don't know, dielectric grease is a silicone lubricant that protects electrical connections from dirt and other grime, which should, in theory, increase their lifespan.
Naturally, you can see why some people might be drawn to lubricate spark plugs with dielectric grease. Spark plugs deal with high-voltage electricity, and while it's not strictly necessary to use dielectric grease, it could be helpful in the long run. Here's how to do it, and the main reason why it might be beneficial in the long run.
It's easy to apply dielectric grease to spark plugs
It's helpful to understand spark plug anatomy to see why dielectric grease can be beneficial. The best place to apply dielectric grease is on the spark plug boot — the little piece of rubber or silicone that insulates the connection between the spark plugs and the ignition coils. Applying dielectric grease here will protect it from dirt, grime, and bad weather, and it'll also prevent voltage leaking. Since spark plugs require very high voltage, the last one is very important.
Simply remove one of the spark plug boots (on a cold engine), squeeze out a tiny bit of dielectric grease onto a small piece of cardboard, then apply it to the spark plug boot with a cotton swab. Rinse and repeat for the rest of the spark plugs, which could take a while if you have an engine with more than four cylinders, or if your car has a dual ignition system, sometimes referred to as twin spark.
Is it strictly necessary to use dielectric grease? No, your car will run fine without it, as long as you stay on top of maintenance and change your spark plugs at the recommended intervals. However, it can be beneficial to extend the lifespan of the spark plugs you already have, especially if you live in an area with harsh conditions. While this is not a cheat code to avoid spark plug maintenance altogether, dielectric grease can still provide some good benefits.