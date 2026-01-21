5 Honda Models Likely To Last 250,000 Miles – According To iSeeCars

Some drivers never stick with any one car for long, while others are absolutely in it for the long haul. That vehicle could be your pride and joy, or your legacy to the next generation, even. In both cases, starting with as low a mileage as practically possible is probably the goal. For the latter type of driver, the mileage that a vehicle is practically and realistically able to reach is more of a priority. 250,000 miles, to put the number in perspective, is very close to the furthest distance between the Moon and the Earth (252,088 miles precisely, according to Royal Museums Greenwich). Sadly, a road trip to the Moon isn't in the cards, but if it were, perhaps a trusty Honda would be the model to take you there. After all, in 2025, Honda made SlashGear's list of the most reliable car brands you can buy.

In October 2025, iSeeCars published a study of various vehicle models. The angle was this: Which models are most likely to make it to 250,000 miles on the clock? It is, undoubtedly, a very tall order indeed. In fact, Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst, reported that "the average car [has] a 4.8% chance of reaching 250,000 miles." Brauer went on to note that the model in 25th place out of the 25 studied, the Acura MDX, almost doubles that, at 9.1%, while at the very top is Toyota's Sequoia: "With a 39.1% predicted chance to reach 250,000 miles, the Sequoia is more than eight times as likely to hit that milestone as the average vehicle." In between those two models on the list, though, are five hardy Hondas. Let's take a look at each of the five Honda models in turn and the score they received in the study.