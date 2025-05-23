Honda Pilot Vs Honda Pilot TrailSport: What's The Difference?

The three-row Honda Pilot is an appealing family SUV. It has plenty of space for passengers, a long list of standard features, and a stout V6 under the hood. If you're looking to go off the beaten path, it is offered in a TrailSport trim level. Just above the middle trim levels in the Pilot lineup, the TrailSport trim is priced at $50,850 (including $1,450 destination fee). That's nearly $10k more than a base Pilot — a significant jump — but it has specific equipment and aesthetics designed to attract adventurous shoppers. Honda's TrailWatch camera system, for example, can help drivers navigate around off-road obstacles. And on the inside, there's unique stitching and all-season floor mats to make the cabin feel a bit more unique.

Do you have a kayak that you take to the river each weekend? Do you spend your free time checking out topographic maps and looking for the nearest mountain to explore? This one should be right up your alley. The Pilot TrailSport has some undeniable off-road performance, and as we discovered when we tested the Pilot TrailSport a few years back, it doesn't compromise much when it comes to on-road performance. Here's what Honda has done to upgrade its three-row SUV and make it more aggressive when the pavement ends.