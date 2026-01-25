13 Dollar Tree Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

In the more than 30 years that Dollar Tree has been around, shoppers have found deals on all manner of goods. That said, it is true that not every item on the retailer's shelves is a great deal, since per-unit costs can sometimes be lower at other retailers. Still, it's hard to go wrong with one-dollar items, especially when it comes to home improvement.

In 2021, Dollar Tree began raising prices across the board, increasing the base price to $1.25 for most items. At the end of 2025, Dollar Tree's CEO noted that 85% of Dollar Tree products cost less than $2 per item, though there are many items that are pricier. It's unclear whether prices are consistent across different regions, but the bottom line is that you can probably uncover some good deals no matter where you live or what you're shopping for.

Thus, if you're shopping for your home and garage on a budget, it might still pay to check out the dollar store. Dollar Tree has supplies for storage in the garage, and you can even find things like Dollar Tree mops for cleaning your car. But did you know there are also a bunch of home improvement supplies and tools at Dollar Tree? Here are some you might not realize existed.