13 Dollar Tree Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
In the more than 30 years that Dollar Tree has been around, shoppers have found deals on all manner of goods. That said, it is true that not every item on the retailer's shelves is a great deal, since per-unit costs can sometimes be lower at other retailers. Still, it's hard to go wrong with one-dollar items, especially when it comes to home improvement.
In 2021, Dollar Tree began raising prices across the board, increasing the base price to $1.25 for most items. At the end of 2025, Dollar Tree's CEO noted that 85% of Dollar Tree products cost less than $2 per item, though there are many items that are pricier. It's unclear whether prices are consistent across different regions, but the bottom line is that you can probably uncover some good deals no matter where you live or what you're shopping for.
Thus, if you're shopping for your home and garage on a budget, it might still pay to check out the dollar store. Dollar Tree has supplies for storage in the garage, and you can even find things like Dollar Tree mops for cleaning your car. But did you know there are also a bunch of home improvement supplies and tools at Dollar Tree? Here are some you might not realize existed.
Fake cameras
You might not be shocked to see security cameras, including doorbell cameras, on every house and apartment in your neighborhood. But have you ever stopped to wonder whether those cameras are real? Fake cameras might seem useless because, of course, they can't record anything. Yet if anyone in your neighborhood shops at Dollar Tree, they might have stumbled upon a selection of fake cameras and decided to try them out.
Of all the gadgets to give your home security a boost, fake cameras might be one of the simplest to use. Unlike actual cameras, you don't need wires or Wi-Fi. Dollar Tree's offerings at my local store have included, at various times, both faux doorbell cameras and standalone fake security cameras.
While it might be hard to dupe a would-be criminal who actually tries to ring the bell and talk to you through the camera, a fake camera may be a helpful deterrent. Dollar Tree's version does require batteries, since it has a red light that stays on and can make a doorbell chime sound. Other than that, you're just a peel-and-stick application away from having a realistic-enough-looking doorbell camera on your door.
Storage solutions
Dollar Tree may not be IKEA-level in terms of its storage and organization offerings, but there is much more than you might have expected on the retailer's shelves. At my local store, there is an entire aisle dedicated to containers of all kinds, including drawer organizers, cloth cube storage containers, bins with lids, mini drawers, and more.
Beyond containers, peg boards are another unique offering you might not have realized Dollar Tree has. Peg boards are one DIY storage solution that doesn't have to cost a lot of money. You may need multiples of the plastic peg boards Dollar Tree offers, because they are small, but it might be worth checking out. Peg boards are, after all, one of the more budget-friendly ways to organize tools.
Another unique storage solution carried by Dollar Tree stores is tool straps. If you have a lot of corded tools, one way to store them is by wrapping up the cords and using some type of cord strap to hold it all together. Surprisingly enough, Dollar Tree carries those, along with zip ties if you're after a more traditional garage tool for tying things up.
Work gloves
If your household has a problem with burning through work gloves thanks to time spent stacking wood, gardening, or using sharp or hot tools, you might be after a cheaper solution to replacing them all the time. We can't vouch for their durability, but Dollar Tree does, in fact, carry various types of work gloves.
A surprisingly expansive garden section at my local Dollar Tree has gardening gloves. Like other items at Dollar Tree, you may not expect them to last multiple seasons, but they do exist. In the automotive aisle, you might find latex gloves, which could be useful around the house and in the garage.
You might not have realized that Dollar Tree also carries sturdier types of gloves. For example, nitrile-coated work gloves appeared between tools and hardware at my local Dollar Tree. There are even cut-resistant gloves, but you may not want to take the label's word for it on that feature.
Tools and screws
As Dollar Tree's CEO pointed out in late 2025, most of the products in Dollar Tree stores are under $2. However, there are some that are higher priced. Especially in the tool aisle, you can expect items to go for a few dollars, up to around $7 per item. Dollar Tree locations seem to carry more tools these days, and it could be that some products are priced more competitively than at other retailers.
Dollar Tree has all manner of tools for sale, though you may be hard-pressed to find any for the sub-$2 prices that are most common for other products. That said, tools like clamps, wrenches, hammers, and pliers are easily found at Dollar Tree.
The most surprising item in the tool aisle was an electric screwdriver, which includes two bits. It does take four AAA batteries, which Dollar Tree also happens to sell. Whether you want to buy tools from Dollar Tree or not, the retailer also carries toolboxes to store all your wares in.
Adhesive tiles
Have you ever watched DIY renovation videos on social media? Plenty of YouTubers and TikTokers showcase budget hacks for renovations, including some targeted at renters. One scenario I often see is a renter trying to make their home more cozy without doing anything permanent to the floors or walls.
Enter adhesive everything, including tiles. DIY floors, backsplashes, and accent walls can all be done with adhesive products. For your walls, Dollar Tree has a varied selection of tiles. While all stores are different, at least three different tiles were available at my local store.
Though it may not be wise to stick adhesive tiles all over your rental, it's hard to believe that any adhesive floor or wall product at Dollar Tree would have permanent sticking power. Either way, if you want to try them out, or maybe use them for a craft project, stick-on tiles do exist at Dollar Tree.
Carpet tiles
Years ago, I was impressed to find carpet tiles for sale at Dollar Tree stores. It seemed like carpet was too premium a product to have at a dollar store, even though the carpet was low pile and probably not great quality. For one thing, there was no backing on the carpet, so the tiles slid around. Still, it was a quick fix for trying to avoid getting the actual carpet in our house dirty, and the squares worked fine for that.
While I haven't seen actual carpet squares at my local store recently, there are plenty of carpet rectangles on offer. Most recently, multiple nondescript carpet patterns were available. During other trips, I've seen floor mat-type carpets, with rounded corners and sometimes front door mat styles with "welcome" and other words on them.
There are plenty of DIY projects involving carpet squares that might be worth doing. The only question is whether you want to buy them from Dollar Tree or if you have a budget for premium carpet tiles.
Paint supplies
Painting even a part of a house is time-consuming, messy, and — for most homeowners and renters — stressful. The key to making it not such a terrible experience is being prepared. That means having plenty of paintbrushes, paint rollers, paint containers, drop cloths, and painter's tape on hand, instead of rushing to the store 10 times during every project.
If you typically head to home improvement stores for your paint supplies, you'll be interested to know that Dollar Tree also carries many of the same products. Different size brushes and sponge applicators come in packages or are sold solo. There are even kits with a few different supplies bundled together, including paint rollers, sponge applicators, and a paint tray.
For full-size paint rollers and specific brush sizes, Dollar Tree may not have everything on your list. If you never realized the dollar store sold painting supplies, it's probably surprising enough how well-stocked this particular aisle is.
Light bulbs
You might not have realized that Dollar Tree carries light bulbs. Or, you might have assumed the store carried cheaper incandescent bulbs. However, on the list of Dollar Tree finds for your garage are LED light bulbs. Although, like anything else from a dollar store, it's possible the bulbs might not be of the highest quality, I did grab some for household use to see how they do.
In some places, incandescent bulbs are making a comeback, and you can find other types of bulbs at Dollar Tree, too. Though the standard A19 light bulbs were LED at my store, there was also an entire section dedicated to different household bulbs that might need replacing.
If the light bulb in your refrigerator burns out, for example, you may very well be able to find a replacement at the Dollar Tree store. At my store, however, the cost was $1.50, rather than the bottom-of-the-barrel cost Dollar Tree starts at, which is $1.25.
Utility tape
Dollar Tree might not have a reputation for being the most useful store on the planet. However, it does stock plenty of items that could be useful, depending on the quality and per unit cost. One such item that may be surprising to find there is a fully stocked adhesive section.
When it comes to utility tape, you'll have to do your own testing and number crunching. Still, Dollar Tree has a variety of tape options to try out if you're willing to take the plunge. Masking tape, duct tape, electrical tape, and even nano (double-sided) tape lined the shelves at my local store.
While you would have to crunch the numbers to determine if the price per foot on any of the tape options is worth buying in bulk, it's interesting to see just how many tape options Dollar Tree keeps in stock. You also can't forget about packing tape and standard, clear adhesive tape (think Scotch tape).
Glue
A surprising array of glue options was another home improvement product at my local Dollar Tree store. You are unlikely to find name-brand glues on the shelves, of course. A variety does exist, whether you need standard super glue tubes or tiny tubes that could almost be single-use, depending on the job. There's also flexible super glue for fixes that need a little wiggle room.
Super glue tabs are also an option (you may want to read the directions and warnings on that variety), as are different formulas (like gel versus liquid). Multi-purpose cement is the final entry into the adhesive category, with the package advertising just as many applications as well-known glue brands.
Depending on the project, you might not want to risk it with dollar store glue. In some cases, though, it could be helpful to know about this particular home improvement product and where to get it for the cheapest price possible.
Batteries
The last time I bought lithium batteries for my home security cameras, I was a bit shocked at the price. Some electronics do need lithium batteries for the best performance and longevity, so it's important to follow the instructions for the product you're shopping for. If you do need regular alkaline batteries, Dollar Tree happens to carry those for your home improvement needs.
Worth noting is that the lesser-known brands at Dollar Tree do not rank on our list of the best to worst battery brands. While you might not expect great performance from batteries purchased at Dollar Tree, the retailer does have a wide selection in terms of sizes.
Who knows whether it's worth taking a chance, but during my most recent trip to Dollar Tree, the options included AAA, AA, 9V, D, and C batteries. All of those were from the same brand, but with two different label designs.
Utility knives
Odds are, your household already has at least one utility knife, aka a box cutter. Utility knives are useful for a variety of tasks. One of those is, of course, opening boxes, but utility knives are also helpful in all kinds of applications. Whether you're cutting drywall, removing adhesive, or cutting tape, a utility knife is a must-have. It turns out that Dollar Tree is one possible place where you can buy one.
Fortunately, utility knives and scrapers are a couple of tools that are fine to buy cheap, because they are generally consumable. You probably won't rely on a utility knife for long, because no matter the brand, the blades will eventually dull. How long that might take will vary depending on the blade and brand, as well as what projects you use them for.
In the same vein, Dollar Tree also has safety scrapers, which appear to hold blade cartridges. Both varieties of utility tools come with extra blades at Dollar Tree, too.
Sanding tools
Sandpaper might be something you would expect to see at Dollar Tree. You can find sheets of sandpaper there, in bundles of multiple sheets. There are also some tools for your household sanding projects. For some applications, a sanding block or sanding sponge might work better than individual sheets. It turns out that Dollar Tree carries those, too.
Multiple options were available at my local store recently, including both a sanding sponge with a handle and a sanding block kit. Though there were two options to choose from, I didn't see replacement sponges or sandpaper cut to fit. That's one reason to proceed with caution if you're thinking about buying sanding tools at Dollar Tree or elsewhere.
Quality is another consideration. Neither sanding product had a grit level listed, so that's up for interpretation. If you have to buy a new block each time to get the sanding component, this may be one deal that's not truly a deal after all.