Are Incandescent Lightbulbs Making A Comeback? Here's What We Know

Incandescent bulbs were effectively banned in the U.S. starting in 2023 when the Department of Energy (DOE) enforced the 45 lumens per watt efficiency standard. That rule, first mandated by the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act, made it illegal to manufacture or sell traditional incandescent and halogen general service lamps. Now, confusion has resurfaced after President Trump's January 2025 executive order, "Unleashing American Energy," mentioned consumer choice for appliances, including lightbulbs.

Some reports framed this as the ban being lifted, but that isn't accurate. Executive orders cannot override statutory requirements like the 45 LpW standard. For now, incandescent bulbs that don't meet those rules remain prohibited. Still, political efforts are underway to change course. Mike Lee, Republican Senator for Utah, introduced the Liberating Incandescent Technology (LIT) Act in May 2025, aiming to repeal Biden-era rules, roll back the 2024 update requiring 120 lumens per watt by 2028, and remove lightbulbs from the DOE's Appliance Standards program altogether.